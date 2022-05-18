Legendary gospel artist Deborah Fraser passed away on 15 May and the family will soon honour her legacy

The Ndikhokhele singer is considered a veteran in the music industry , with many music accolades to her name

, Deborah Fraser was greatly loved by South Africa and her fans continue to honour her, also saying they don't want Minster Nathi Mthetwa at the memorial

The late Deborah Fraser has left a hole in most South Africans' hearts. Many grew up with the gospel singer's music playing in their homes.

Deborah's family announced that they will host a memorial service on 19 May in the legend's honour.

Deborah Fraser’s memorial service will be held on 19 May, her family announced. Image: Getty Images/OupaBopape

Deborah's family announces memorial service

According to TimesLIVE, the family's spokesperson says the memorial service will be at the House of Treasures Ministries Rispark, Johannesburg South at 1pm.

The singer started her career over four decades ago and her passing has touched many in the industry. Deborah Fraser's peer, Rebecca Malope, expressed her sorrow for the singer left behind, saying:

"I can imagine the children... I'm sure their mother wants them to be strong and move on with life. It's not going to be easy, but in time they will be fine."

TimesLIVE also reports that Deobrah's mentee, Luyanda Ramatswi, remembered the legend, saying:

"Mme Deborah loved jokes. Wherever she was, she was always happy. She was a very good and a very straightforward person. If she didn't like it, she would say it straightaway."

Fans do not want Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthetwa to attend her memorial

In the wake of her passing, tweeps have not forgotten that in 2020, Deborah applied for assistance during the pandemic after artists' livelihoods were negatively affected. According to SowetanLIVE, the star never got her application approved.

Fans are still in mourning and are protective of the late Deborah's memory. Her supporters anticipated that a memorial would be held soon and told Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthetwa to not attend.

Most tweeps blame Minister Nathi Mthetwa for why artists did not receive help during the pandemic.

@sibusiso_ngwale added to the thread:

"If he knows what's good for him, he must just stay away, asimfuni."

@CameronKendall also commented:

"Good, he mustn't dare. Even the statement of condolences he mustn't."

@CameronKendall also said:

"He will be there acting as if he cares."

@imObakeng tweeted:

"He failed her."

Source: Briefly News