The family of veteran gospel singer Deborah Fraser has confirmed in a statement that the popular star passed away on Sunday

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela and the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) also took to social media to share the sad news

The hashtag #RIPDeborahFraser is trending on the timeline as Mzansi social media users share their heartfelt condolences to her family

Deborah Fraser has passed away. The veteran gospel singer died on Sunday, 15 May. The award-winning artist's passing was confirmed by her family in a statement.

Gospel singer Deborah Fraser has passed away. Image: @dr_deborahfraser

Source: Instagram

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela also took to social media to share the sad news. The legendary singer's name is trending high on Twitter as Mzansi reacts to her untimely passing.

SAMRO also took to the micro-blogging platform to send their condolences to Deborah Fraser's family. The music organisation shared that the star had contributed immensely to the gospel music industry.

Deborah's fans took to the timeline to also send their condolences to her family and friends using the hashtag #RIPDeborahFraser.

@AndileGogoda wrote:

"We will never forget your music mama."

@PanAfricology commented:

"RIP Dr Deborah Fraser. Condolences to her family. Her career stats: She released 18 studio albums and won 1st SABC Crown Gospel Music award in the Best Female Artist category, among other awards SAMA,Metro & Kora for best gospel. Her music lives on."

@Dr_kamo97 said:

"I loved this woman and her music so much. May your her soul rest in peace . You did run your race Dr Deborah."

@sifundo3 added:

"Heartfelt condolences to her family, friends as well as the music industry. You’ve lost a legend but your music will live on."

