The man convicted of killing Matwetwe actor Sibusiso Khwinana has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria

The 36-year-old illegal immigrant named Julius Lucas fatally stabbed the young thespian during a robbery outside the Sterland Mall in Arcadia, Tshwane in 2019

Social media users took to social media after the sentencing to complain that most illegal immigrants are allegedly behind some of the country's worst crimes

The man who stabbed young actor Sibusiso Khwinana has been jailed for life. Julius Lucas, from Tanzania, was sentenced in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday, 11 May.

‘Matwetwe’ star Sibusiso Khwinana’s killer has been sentenced to life imprisonment. Image: @queenanasibusiso

The 36-year-old illegal immigrant was also sentenced to 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances and a further eight years for contravening the Immigration Act.

News24 reports that the court found that Lucas was in Mzansi illegally at the time he committed the crimes. Sibusiso was fatally stabbed in March 2019 at Sterland Mall in Arcadia, Tshwane.

The young star had just watched the movie he starred in, Matwetwe, when Lucas snatched his phone and stabbed him. IOL reports that Lucas fried his State lawyer just hours before his sentencing. The publications reports that Lucas was not happy with his legal representative's service.

Social media users took to News24's comment section on Twitter to share their thoughts on Lucas' sentencing. Many complained that illegal immigrants are allegedly behind some of the most-fatal crimes in Mzansi.

@ndile_01 commented:

"Justice is served. Sadly, I won't get to see Sbu in theatre anymore."

@Gobetse_M wrote:

" 'An illegal foreigner from Tanzania' is missing from your headline."

@VincentLavinci said:

"Justice at last."

@Masango3Tshiamo commented:

"That should be the minimal sentence for those murders."

@NKgobane wrote:

"Tragic."

@PhilShito added:

"Illegal foreigners are finishing us in our own country."

