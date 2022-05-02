AKA and Nadia Nakai have taken to social media to share even more public display of affection content for the whole of Mzansi to see how in love they are

Many social media users have questioned Supa Mega and the 40 Bars hitmaker's romance, especially after their alleged fight in Ghana

The Fela In Versace hitmaker took to his timeline and shared a steamy pic of himself and his sweetheart reaching for a kiss, leading to mixed views from Mzansi

AKA and Nadia Nakai have shared more public displays of affection content on their timelines. The celeb couple has been making headlines since they went Instagram official a few weeks back.

AKA and Nadia Nakai posted more PDA snaps. Image: @nadianakai, @akaworldwide

Supa Mega and the stunner have also trended for all the wrong reasons after their trip in Ghana. Since then, the couple has been trying hard to prove to Mzansi that they are still madly in love with each other.

The Fela In Versace hitmaker took to Instagram and posted a steamy snap of himself and the 40 Bars rapper about to lock lips. The rapper captioned the pic with one of the lines from Bragga's songs.

"Ragga Ragga Ragga Ragga."

Reacting to her boyfriend's post, Nadia Nakai commented:

"Tasmanian to my Rhino."

Other social media users joined the chat and shared their thoughts on the two Mzansi celebs' love for each other:

brianmadodana commented:

"You guys are making us happy, even the fans."

emobench said:

"Ah, you guys are made for each other, too much drama."

poppyanitak wrote:

"This couple makes sense."

ugh.milow commented:

"Cassper cringing right now."

pow_theblaqclrdboy said:

"Supa Mega, you make it so hard to keep up. Much respect, big bro."

bussi2257 wrote:

"May God bless your relationship!"

thapelo_gibbs added:

"I love this for you Mega1."

MacG doubts AKA and Nadia Nakai's relationship

In related news, Briefly News reported that MacG shared his thoughts on AKA and Nadia Nakai's romance. The Podcast and Chill host discussed the lovebirds' relationship in the recent episode of his podcast.

Supa Mega and Bragga have been under public scrutiny since they started dating a few months back. Some South Africans are just not convinced that they're a perfect couple.

The stunner and the Fela In Versace hitmaker recently made headlines after their alleged fight in Ghana. The 40 Bars hitmaker's fans also questioned why she's in love with Mega because of the drama from his past relationships.

