MacG has shared that he doubts AKA and Nadia Nakai's love relationship is real and reportedly said that it looks like a publicity stunt

In the latest episode of Podcast and Chill , the controversial host reportedly shared that there's no chemistry between AKA and the female rapper when he watches their videos

Supa Mega and Bragga have been under public scrutiny since their went Instagram official a few months back with many fans questioning why Nadia fell for AKA because of his past relationship drama

MacG has shared his thoughts on AKA and Nadia Nakai's romance. The Podcast and Chill host discussed the lovebirds' relationship in the recent episode of his podcast.

MacG has shared his thoughts on AKA and Nadia Nakai's relationship.

The stunner and the Fela In Versace hitmaker recently made headlines after their alleged fight in Ghana. The 40 Bars hitmaker's fans also questioned why she's in love with Mega because of the drama from his past relationships.

The stunner and the Fela In Versace hitmaker recently made headlines after their alleged fight in Ghana. The 40 Bars hitmaker's fans also questioned why she's in love with Mega because of the drama from his past relationships.

According to TshisaLIVE, MacG is also one of the people who are doubting their relationship. The publication reports that the controversial podcaster feels that their relationship is just a PR stunt.

MacG shared that their romance "makes no sense" and added that there's no chemistry between the two of them.

Mzansi doesn't get why Nadia Nakai is dating AKA

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi social media users have continued to question AKA and Nadia Nakai's relationship after their alleged drama in Ghana. Many music lovers don't get why the stunner is with the rapper.

Tweeps shared that the 40 Bars hitmaker was doing well on her own before she became Supa Mega's "hype woman". Peeps claimed Nadia Nakai performs at every venue that AKA has been booked at.

Taking to Twitter, some tweeps made it clear that they want her to shine on her own instead of following Mega around. The Fela In Versace hitmaker and Nadia Nakai's relationship has been under public scrutiny since they went Instagram official.

