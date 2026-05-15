One of Letoya Makhene’s sisters revealed how one of her siblings had an affair with her husband and got pregnant

Their father, Blondie, supported her version of events and confirmed there is serious ongoing tension between the sisters

South Africans weighed in on the sister's explosive revelations and the Makhene family dynamics

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Letoya Makhene’s sister exposed how their younger sister became pregnant by her husband. Image: Mzansi Magic

Source: UGC

South Africans were stunned after details of Letoya Makhene’s sisters messy love triangle emerged on the latest episode of their reality TV series, The Makhenes, which aired on Mzansi Magic on Monday, 11 May 2026 at 19:00. The last time one of Letoya’s sisters was in the news was in 2017 when their father, Blondie, reached out to local newspapers for help in finding Gontse, who had been missing since 2015.

On Tuesday, 12 May, DStv shared a snippet of Letoya Makhene’s older sister, Pauline, opening up during a diary session about how she and their younger sister, Gontse, were in a love triangle.

Letoya Makhene's sister reveals messy love triangle

During the latest episode of The Makhenes, Pauline denied taking Gontse’s boyfriend and explained that it was the other way around. She added that her younger sister has been going around making the allegations against her.

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“I think Gontse hates me. One of the things she said was I took her boyfriend from her, which is my children's father, not the other way around. I don't know that until she has conversations with people and they come and tell me, ‘So you did this, and you did that,’ and I'm like, Oh. Wow, OK, I didn't know that,” Pauline said.

Their father, Blondie, confirmed the story that Gontse cheated with Pauline’s baby daddy. He also confirmed the bad blood between his two children, but did not reveal what started the rivalry.

“And you can see, even when she was talking to you, you know, you see that she is like, ‘You're the problem.’ And you didn't study anything. You didn't go and sleep with her boyfriend. She started it,” Blondie said.

She alleged that Gontse and their cousin lied that they had been kidnapped and raped. After the alleged rape, Gontse said that she was pregnant. Pauline said that she found out that her husband was responsible for the pregnancy when her family brought Gontse to her in-laws. Gontse claimed that Pauline’s husband had raped and impregnated her.

She shared how the affair between Gontse and her husband started.

“I'd asked her to come to my place so that you can make a little bit of money on set with my ex. I guess one thing led to another. I gave them too much trust or room to go, and that was it. Before I knew it, I had a second child who wasn't born from me,” Pauline shared.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Pauline Makhene's claims

South Africans weighed in on Pauline Makhene's allegations and discussed the Makhene family dynamics.

Here are some of the reactions:

aneleqhawekazi said:

"When we talk about dysfunctional families, we mean this."

1_dimplebeauty suggested:

"The whole family needs INTENSE therapy...😮😮😮Like away from the public eye."

08i0804 remarked:

"Yoooooh, some families have been through and have seen so much and have had the unbearable bandla 😮😮, big sis, I respect you for the person you are and taking the child as yours 🫂🫂🫂😭🫂🫂🫂🫂❤️❤️"

lerato_adventure recalled:

"Whoa, I do not watch this show. I remember when they were teens, there was a documentary on their family. Their mom had just passed, and I can see it really had a deep impact on who they became as they navigate this life. So sad when siblings don't get along."

Mzansi reacted to Pauline Makhene's allegations against Gontse. Image: Mzansi Magic

Source: Instagram

Latoya Makhene's sister Gontse sparks concern

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a photo of Letoya Makhene's sister, Gontse Makhene, sparked concern among South Africans.

Fans of the former Generations: The Legacy star reacted to her youngest sister's pic on X (Twitter).

Source: Briefly News