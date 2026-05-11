A touching TikTok video showed a man surprising his mother with flowers, and some small gifts while she stood in the kitchen on Mother’s Day

The emotional clip was made even more powerful with the song playing in the background, leaving many South Africans in tears

Social media users flooded the comments with emotional reactions, with some praising the son while others shared how much they missed their own mothers

A TikTok video by @sibusisopox shows him gifting his mother on Mothers Day. The moment had Mzansi teary-eyed, as was the mother herself.

The mother was gifted in the kitchen. Image: @sibusisopx

Source: TikTok

In the video, posted on 10 May 2026, Sibusiso stands behind his mother, who is preparing a meal in the kitchen. He holds a bouquet in his hands and what appears to be a box of perfume with a small cake in a polyester wrapping along with another small packet

The mother's reaction goes from surprise to crying when she finally turns and sees what's in his hands, and Sibusiso hugs her. The video is made more emotional by 2Pac's, Dear Mama song playing over it, which adds context to the moment with its powerful lyrics:

"I finally understand. For a woman, it ain't easy tryin' to raise a man ...There's no way I can pay you back but the plan is to show you that I understand. You are appreciated."

Mother's Day is celebrated on 10 May in South Africa

Source: Getty Images

How Mother's Day is usually celebrated

Mother's Day is a day to honor mothers and motherly figures for all their hard work, love, and commitment. It is often celebrated with breakfast in bed, thoughtful gifts, family lunches, and heartfelt appreciation. Popular presents include flowers, chocolates, spa treatments, personalised keepsakes, and skincare sets.

View the TikTok video below:

Mother's Day moment had Mzansi in tears

Many people took to the comments section on @sibusisopox's page to show their love and the impact of the video on them. Many said they were also crying, while others said they were proud of the son.

Gretah🇿🇦❤️❤️Melanin 🍫 said:

"I wish my mom was still alive."

user4526168830220 asked:

"Can all parents' tears be happy tears☺️"

Kwena Phukubye386 said:

"This made me cry well done stranger"

Bk'magwaza exclaimed:

"Unkulunkulu wamthatha owami mah alukho usuku olunghlukumeza njengalolu😭 Hppy mother's day kubo bonke abantu besmame❤️" (God took my mother, there is no day as painful as this😭 Happy mother's day to all mothers)

Sima wrote:

"Ncooooh 😭yhooo mntakwethu inkulo lonto kumzali ❤❤❤❤❤uyoyithetha tot 2030" (Yho my brother, this is big for a parent. She'll speak about it until 2030)

Uncle Dee said:

"Brotherhood is proud 🫡"

More Briefly News stories on Mother's Day

Source: Briefly News