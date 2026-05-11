“You Are Appreciated”: Son’s Simple Mother’s Day Gift Leaves Mom and SA Emotional
- A touching TikTok video showed a man surprising his mother with flowers, and some small gifts while she stood in the kitchen on Mother’s Day
- The emotional clip was made even more powerful with the song playing in the background, leaving many South Africans in tears
- Social media users flooded the comments with emotional reactions, with some praising the son while others shared how much they missed their own mothers
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A TikTok video by @sibusisopox shows him gifting his mother on Mothers Day. The moment had Mzansi teary-eyed, as was the mother herself.
In the video, posted on 10 May 2026, Sibusiso stands behind his mother, who is preparing a meal in the kitchen. He holds a bouquet in his hands and what appears to be a box of perfume with a small cake in a polyester wrapping along with another small packet
The mother's reaction goes from surprise to crying when she finally turns and sees what's in his hands, and Sibusiso hugs her. The video is made more emotional by 2Pac's, Dear Mama song playing over it, which adds context to the moment with its powerful lyrics:
"I finally understand. For a woman, it ain't easy tryin' to raise a man ...There's no way I can pay you back but the plan is to show you that I understand. You are appreciated."
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How Mother's Day is usually celebrated
Mother's Day is a day to honor mothers and motherly figures for all their hard work, love, and commitment. It is often celebrated with breakfast in bed, thoughtful gifts, family lunches, and heartfelt appreciation. Popular presents include flowers, chocolates, spa treatments, personalised keepsakes, and skincare sets.
View the TikTok video below:
Mother's Day moment had Mzansi in tears
Many people took to the comments section on @sibusisopox's page to show their love and the impact of the video on them. Many said they were also crying, while others said they were proud of the son.
Gretah🇿🇦❤️❤️Melanin 🍫 said:
"I wish my mom was still alive."
user4526168830220 asked:
"Can all parents' tears be happy tears☺️"
Kwena Phukubye386 said:
"This made me cry well done stranger"
Bk'magwaza exclaimed:
"Unkulunkulu wamthatha owami mah alukho usuku olunghlukumeza njengalolu😭 Hppy mother's day kubo bonke abantu besmame❤️" (God took my mother, there is no day as painful as this😭 Happy mother's day to all mothers)
Sima wrote:
"Ncooooh 😭yhooo mntakwethu inkulo lonto kumzali ❤❤❤❤❤uyoyithetha tot 2030" (Yho my brother, this is big for a parent. She'll speak about it until 2030)
Uncle Dee said:
"Brotherhood is proud 🫡"
More Briefly News stories on Mother's Day
- DJ and producer Oscar Mbo laid his mother to rest on Mother’s Day just days after announcing her passing in an emotional tribute that touched many South Africans.
- Twin sisters Clio and KD Sass honoured their late mother’s legacy by graduating together from Stellenbosch University decades after apartheid cut short her own studies there.
- A University of Fort Hare student from the Eastern Cape graduated with 22 distinctions despite losing his mother and three siblings in a devastating house fire in 2023.
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Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.