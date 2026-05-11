Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

“You Are Appreciated”: Son’s Simple Mother’s Day Gift Leaves Mom and SA Emotional
Family and Relationships

“You Are Appreciated”: Son’s Simple Mother’s Day Gift Leaves Mom and SA Emotional

by  Tendani Mungoni
3 min read
  • A touching TikTok video showed a man surprising his mother with flowers, and some small gifts while she stood in the kitchen on Mother’s Day
  • The emotional clip was made even more powerful with the song playing in the background, leaving many South Africans in tears
  • Social media users flooded the comments with emotional reactions, with some praising the son while others shared how much they missed their own mothers

CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience

A TikTok video by @sibusisopox shows him gifting his mother on Mothers Day. The moment had Mzansi teary-eyed, as was the mother herself.

Mom breaks down after son’s humble Mother’s Day surprise
The mother was gifted in the kitchen. Image: @sibusisopx
Source: TikTok

In the video, posted on 10 May 2026, Sibusiso stands behind his mother, who is preparing a meal in the kitchen. He holds a bouquet in his hands and what appears to be a box of perfume with a small cake in a polyester wrapping along with another small packet

The mother's reaction goes from surprise to crying when she finally turns and sees what's in his hands, and Sibusiso hugs her. The video is made more emotional by 2Pac's, Dear Mama song playing over it, which adds context to the moment with its powerful lyrics:

Read also

Woman's 'Top Blling' audition in TikTok video gets mixed reactions

"I finally understand. For a woman, it ain't easy tryin' to raise a man ...There's no way I can pay you back but the plan is to show you that I understand. You are appreciated."

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Mom breaks down after son’s humble Mother’s Day surprise
Mother's Day is celebrated on 10 May in South Africa
Source: Getty Images

How Mother's Day is usually celebrated

Mother's Day is a day to honor mothers and motherly figures for all their hard work, love, and commitment. It is often celebrated with breakfast in bed, thoughtful gifts, family lunches, and heartfelt appreciation. Popular presents include flowers, chocolates, spa treatments, personalised keepsakes, and skincare sets.

View the TikTok video below:

Mother's Day moment had Mzansi in tears

Many people took to the comments section on @sibusisopox's page to show their love and the impact of the video on them. Many said they were also crying, while others said they were proud of the son.

Gretah🇿🇦❤️❤️Melanin 🍫 said:

"I wish my mom was still alive."

user4526168830220 asked:

"Can all parents' tears be happy tears☺️"

Kwena Phukubye386 said:

"This made me cry well done stranger"

Bk'magwaza exclaimed:

"Unkulunkulu wamthatha owami mah alukho usuku olunghlukumeza njengalolu😭 Hppy mother's day kubo bonke abantu besmame❤️" (God took my mother, there is no day as painful as this😭 Happy mother's day to all mothers)

Read also

"Never compromise": Safari queen steals hearts with bottle-balancing dance at Kruger Park

Sima wrote:

"Ncooooh 😭yhooo mntakwethu inkulo lonto kumzali ❤❤❤❤❤uyoyithetha tot 2030" (Yho my brother, this is big for a parent. She'll speak about it until 2030)

Uncle Dee said:

"Brotherhood is proud 🫡"

More Briefly News stories on Mother's Day

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tendani Mungoni avatar

Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.

Hot:
Fake modelling agency Krystiana Tiana Vaal accident Bart Millard Hannah Stuelke