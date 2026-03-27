Twin sisters Clio and KD Sass graduated on the same day from Stellenbosch University, decades after their mother's studies were cut short by apartheid

Their mother, Patricia Grace Rorich, was arrested as a student activist in the early 1980s

People were deeply moved by their story, with many saying the twins had not only earned their degrees but had carried their mother's spirit

Twin sisters on their graduation day at Stellenbosch. Images: @stellenboschuniversity and @ernest-sass-6a355115/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Stellenbosch University shared a story on their official Facebook page on 26 March 2026 that had many reaching for tissues. Twin sisters Clio and KD Sass graduated on the same day from Stellenbosch, and behind their smiles on graduation day was a story that goes back more than four decades. Their hardship carries the weight of sacrifice, resilience and love.

Their mother, Patricia Grace Rorich, was a young medical student at Stellenbosch University in the early 1980s. As a student activist fighting against the injustices of apartheid, she was arrested. When she was released, she was told she could no longer continue with her MBChB degree. She had to switch to a BSc in dietetics instead. Patricia went on to complete that degree, got married and had twins. But she died when Clio and KD were just three years old.

Growing up in Pinelands in Cape Town, the girls were raised by their father, Ernest. They grew up hearing stories about their mother and only learned the full details of what happened to her studies when they were in Grade 11. When they heard the story, they both knew immediately that Stellenbosch was where they needed to be.

Clio earned her master's degree in food science and felt a deep connection to her mother through her choice of field. KD completed her BSc in mathematical sciences. Their father, Ernest, standing at the ceremony watching both his daughters graduate at once, said he was left completely speechless.

View the Facebook post below:

Mzansi praises twin sisters graduating

People were deeply touched by the story shared on the Facebook page @stellenboschuniversity:

@Joseph Julie loved the story and said:

"What a success story. The sacrifices made that are not even recognised these days. With rewards like this, God is smiling at you. To the two young heroes, you just became our role models."

@David Visagie said:

"Congratulations, ladies. May your mom's legacy and dream continue through you."

@Bronwen Sauer added:

"You've definitely made her so proud. Congratulations."

@Danielle T van Niekerk wrote:

"Congratulations, young ladies. Long live your mom's spirit. Long live."

@Annemarie Gerryts Cilliers said:

"Congratulations to you both. What a beautiful tribute to your mom."

@Mpati Wa Phokeng Sefadi added:

"Congratulations to the beautiful ladies. I can't imagine how life must have been after losing their mother at such an age."

@Derrick Hendricks wrote:

"Congratulations, Ernest Sass, on your twins' achievement."

Comments on the twins' achievements. Images: @stellenboschuniversity

Source: Facebook

More on inspiring graduation stories

Briefly News recently reported on a young teenager who was also a mum who became the first in her family to graduate.

recently reported on a young teenager who was also a mum who became the first in her family to graduate. Identical twin brothers graduated from medical school together, and they were also blessed to be matched into the same hospital.

A Bloemfontein Spar employee was the talk of the town after her colleagues surprised her with a joyful celebration when she achieved a major academic milestone.

Source: Briefly News