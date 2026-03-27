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“For Our Mother”: Twin Sisters Honour Their Mother’s Legacy on Graduation Day at Stellenbosch
Women Empowerment

“For Our Mother”: Twin Sisters Honour Their Mother’s Legacy on Graduation Day at Stellenbosch

by  Nerissa Naidoo
3 min read
  • Twin sisters Clio and KD Sass graduated on the same day from Stellenbosch University, decades after their mother's studies were cut short by apartheid
  • Their mother, Patricia Grace Rorich, was arrested as a student activist in the early 1980s
  • People were deeply moved by their story, with many saying the twins had not only earned their degrees but had carried their mother's spirit

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A post went viral.
Twin sisters on their graduation day at Stellenbosch. Images: @stellenboschuniversity and @ernest-sass-6a355115/LinkedIn
Source: UGC

Stellenbosch University shared a story on their official Facebook page on 26 March 2026 that had many reaching for tissues. Twin sisters Clio and KD Sass graduated on the same day from Stellenbosch, and behind their smiles on graduation day was a story that goes back more than four decades. Their hardship carries the weight of sacrifice, resilience and love.

Their mother, Patricia Grace Rorich, was a young medical student at Stellenbosch University in the early 1980s. As a student activist fighting against the injustices of apartheid, she was arrested. When she was released, she was told she could no longer continue with her MBChB degree. She had to switch to a BSc in dietetics instead. Patricia went on to complete that degree, got married and had twins. But she died when Clio and KD were just three years old.

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Growing up in Pinelands in Cape Town, the girls were raised by their father, Ernest. They grew up hearing stories about their mother and only learned the full details of what happened to her studies when they were in Grade 11. When they heard the story, they both knew immediately that Stellenbosch was where they needed to be.

Clio earned her master's degree in food science and felt a deep connection to her mother through her choice of field. KD completed her BSc in mathematical sciences. Their father, Ernest, standing at the ceremony watching both his daughters graduate at once, said he was left completely speechless.

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View the Facebook post below:

Mzansi praises twin sisters graduating

People were deeply touched by the story shared on the Facebook page @stellenboschuniversity:

@Joseph Julie loved the story and said:

"What a success story. The sacrifices made that are not even recognised these days. With rewards like this, God is smiling at you. To the two young heroes, you just became our role models."

@David Visagie said:

"Congratulations, ladies. May your mom's legacy and dream continue through you."

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@Bronwen Sauer added:

"You've definitely made her so proud. Congratulations."

@Danielle T van Niekerk wrote:

"Congratulations, young ladies. Long live your mom's spirit. Long live."

@Annemarie Gerryts Cilliers said:

"Congratulations to you both. What a beautiful tribute to your mom."

@Mpati Wa Phokeng Sefadi added:

"Congratulations to the beautiful ladies. I can't imagine how life must have been after losing their mother at such an age."

@Derrick Hendricks wrote:

"Congratulations, Ernest Sass, on your twins' achievement."
A post went viral.
Comments on the twins' achievements. Images: @stellenboschuniversity
Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Nerissa Naidoo avatar

Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za

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