A young lady posted a video inspiring other people with her big achievement after facing some obstacles in life

The woman posted a video celebrating her graduation, which she achieved even after she experienced a major life event at a young age

Online users were inspired after watching the woman who showed people that she did not let life get her down

In a post on TikTok, a woman showed people that she took on life by the horns. The lady was celebrating after her academic journey had come full circle.

A woman showed off that earning her degree after a teen pregnancy was a sweet victory. Image @devo_ryt

Source: TikTok

Online users were stunned by the lady who showed people that life did not get her down. South Africans were in awe of the special video that the woman shared on 24 March 2026.

In a TikTok video, a woman, @devo_nyt was at her graduation, proudly dancing with her son. The lady's caption revealed that she became pregnant when she was a teenager. Following the unplanned pregnancy, the lady said she kept getting told that she would not be able to make something of herself. The woman and her son were happily dancing in celebration of how she proved everyone wrong after she earned a Law degree at the University of Johannesburg. She also celebrated being the first graduate in her family, the Nyathis. Watch the video of the devoted mother below:

South Africa congratulates graduate teen mom

Many people thought that the lady who shared her success after pregnancy in her teens was outstanding. People showered her with compliments as others who were teen mothers shared inspiring stories about making their dreams come true despite naysayers. Read the comments below:

Mothers who became pregnant as teens shared they had similar experiences. Image: @devo_nyt

Source: UGC

Ntande Sakhela related to the teen mom:

"Story of my life! But who is working for a leading Petroleum Company in Africa? Me, the so-called not mounting to nothing and on top of that, I am graduating in May."

Nthabeleng Petha 🫧 was moved:

"Look at your motivation being the best cheerleader 🥹❤️✨🤭🫠. Congratulations stranger 🤭"

Dintle_Letageng🎀said:

"Ohh yes your very own first degree is dancing🥰🔥🔥"

Shiyimore❤️‍🔥🖤 was moved by the mom and son:

"You and him doing this same dance at his own Graduation 🥹🤭❤️‍🔥"

Administrator was inspired to study hard:

"Saving this when I get my second belt degree from diploma with my 15 and 12 year-old🥰 "

💞Mrs Bezuidenhout 💞 felt the video was powerful:

"I wish my daughter could see this, she's doing matric and pregnant."

pee13451 wrote:

"Nna I like seeing ppl graduate tlheng it’s the best feeling ever."

🥹💖 ñdïñdíëy🥹❤️‍🩹 shared her teen mom experience:

"I too fell pregnant during matric last yr worst and best year of my life, finally gave birth to 2 beautiful gals, and doing my first year, congratulations to you."

Other Briefly News about graduating

People were amused by a woman whose father was so happy about his daughter graduating that he let everyone within earshot know in a viral TikTok video.

South Africans were touched by a graduate who highlighted his cultural background while collecting his degree.

A young lady impressed people after she graduated from university without any debt because she paid for her own studies.

Viewers on TikTok congratulated a couple who graduated together with high-paying degrees in a TikTok video.

Source: Briefly News