Pretty Shoprite Worker in TikTok Video Makes Heavy Lifting Look Effortless
- A TikTok video of a Shoprite worker in Kimberley, busy with one of her duties, caught people's attention
- The video of the young lady became a viral hit after she showed off her strength while at work
- Online users were amazed by the video of the young lady who made her retail job look good
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In a TikTok post, a young woman showed people how hard she works at Shoprite. The lady was with her colleagues in a video that was a hit among South Africans.
People were impressed by the video of the lady pulling off her work duties with ease. Viewers admire the young lady who was happy to go the extra mile at work in the clip shared on 19 March 2026.
In a TikTok video posted by @presh_120, a young lady working at Shoprite was smiling from ear to ear while working hard. She was throwing 5 kg bags of maize meal up to her co-worker, organising them onto a shelf. The young lady was smartly dressed in the Shoprite uniform and did not look like she was breaking a sweat despite the hard labour. Watch the video below:
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South Africa amazed by Shoprite worker
Many thought that the young lady looked amazing, even though she was hard at work. People complimented her on her work ethic, saying she was going to go far in her career because of her willingness to get her hands dirty. Read people's comments raving about the Shoprite employee below:
General was impressed by the woman working hard:
"Well done sesi, This is what we call leading by example 😎"
squash imagined the woman climbing the career ladder:
"In a few years, she will be the manager of that shop if she stays focused 💯🥰"
Ntate Nna admired the woman doing the most for her job:
"Jack of all trades,you are a real hired worker that assist where a help is needed.🫶"
ONLY GOD KNOWS gushed over the woman:
"Respect this lady God, please protect her and guide her God, please unlock her dreams in Jesus name until it is done, amen."
Prince : Won exclaimed:
"Hahahaaaaaaaa!!!!! that's!!! my Girl !!!!, Ma Press im telling !! you !!!, Mtisana 👌"
Chicksm said:
"I like it when she celebrates her achievement by clapping.🥰"
Siphokazi was admired the hardworker:
"This is what we mean when we say boss babe😊"
Angie also thought the lady was amazing:
"This is what we call imbokodo esehlulwa yilutho thina I'm proud of you 💪💪"
Other Briefly News stories about retail workers
- South Africans were in love with a TikTok video showing stunning female petrol attendants.
- Online users were stunned after seeing a man's routine after working a long shift at a petrol station in a wholesome TikTok vlog.
- A young lady impressed people after she showed that she juggles a retail job and entrepreneurship in a TikTok video about her work days.
- The people could relate to a young lady who shared her experience with a toxic work environment in retail and how she finally found peace.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za