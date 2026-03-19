A workplace trend took an unexpected turn when one woman introduced her circle, leaving viewers both impressed and curious

The post quickly gained attention as social media users reacted to the group, sparking plenty of conversation online

The TikTok trend went viral as netizens questioned if beauty was one of the requirements in order to be hired at the petrol station

A petrol attendant decided to join a trending challenge and show off the people she works with every day. It was nothing over the top, just a glimpse into her circle at work. But the moment people saw who she was standing with, the reactions started rolling in.

The picture on the left showed Siya introducing her circle. Image: @siya_bubbles1

Source: TikTok

TikTok user @siya_bubbles1 shared a post on 13 March 2026 that quickly grabbed attention online. The young woman, who works as a petrol attendant at a Shell garage, introduced her small circle at work’, a group of her colleagues who had people talking almost instantly.

User @siya_bubbles1 jumped on a TikTok challenge where people show off their close circles, whether it’s friends, family or coworkers. She shared a series of pictures featuring herself alongside eight of her colleagues, all dressed in their work uniforms and looking like real baddies.

Workplace charm captures attention across TikTok

Many were impressed by the group, with comments pouring in about how stunning the women looked. Others joked about suddenly needing to visit that specific garage, while some simply admired the confidence and energy the group brought.

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All of the women look pretty, with some saying they want to fill up their cars at that exact petrol station. It wasn’t just about looks, but also about celebrating their bond as coworkers who clearly enjoy being around each other. The clip quickly made the rounds online, turning an everyday workplace into a viral moment.

The picture on the left showed Lilly. Image: @siya_bubbles1

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Lovers_m commented:

“I’m coming to Shell. 😂”

Chommie Nangu Kman said:

“Imagine your card declining at this garage. 😭”

Mudaupfunzojp wrote:

“Me: R50 unleaded. Her: what? Me: R500 unleaded.”

MuhFvckerJones commented:

“This is the Sportscene of petrol stations. 🤭”

Magalelakazi said:

“Where is this Shell? Ngeke my man is filling up there, sorry. 😂 What’s the real intention there?”

Rato wrote:

“The manager must be that type. 😂 I’m just kidding. 😁”

Kgoshi commented:

“The HR department needs a raise. 😂😂”

Mandy91 shared:

“For the first time, I want a boyfriend without a car or anything that needs petrol, especially Shell. 🤣🔥”

Cute sisters Health & Wellness said:

“You are all beautiful ladies. I’ve never seen a petrol station with such beautiful people. 💓”

Mamohlahloe17 wrote:

“I’m working at the wrong petrol station. 😫 Please tell your manager to add Seattle Coffee Co, I want to work with you guys. 😂 You are beautiful queens.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about petrol attendants

A Shell petrol attendant from Newcastle, KZN, has set social media alight after showing off a talent nobody at the garage ever expected to hear.

A young petrol attendant from Tsakane declared that his current job does not define his future and confidently shared his dream of owning a luxury performance car.

A trio of Engen petrol attendants in Nelspruit had people laughing with a fun video they shared, further going viral on social media.

Source: Briefly News