A group of Engen petrol attendants became the latest to gain South Africans' favour in a clip posted on 16 February 2026. They charmed viewers with their dance moves as they did the most for a trending sound.

Engen Petrol Attendants in Nelspruit danced in a TikTok video. Image: @engenbelladonna

The petrol attendants left people already entertained with one of their latest videos. The men working at a petrol station in Nelspruit received lots of love on social media.

In a post on TikTok by @engenbelladonna, petrol attendants at Engen Belladonna were lined up as if they were singers performing together. The man tried to do a synced girl-group dance routine to an audio of The Pitch Perfect girl-group, The Bellas. They nailed all the gestures for the performance. Watch the funny video below:

Petrol attendants amuse South Africa

Many people applauded the dance that the petrol attendants performed. Viewers found their clip hilarious. Online users were raving about them and speculating about which one of them came up with the idea for the clip. Read the comments about the petrol attendant below:

An Engen in Nelspruit looked inviting to viewers on TikTok. Image: TheGift777 / Getty Images

Veli🇿🇦 thought the man in the middle was the most enthusiastic:

"I swear the idea came from the lead performer, but I just cannot prove it 😂😂"

Stewart Macpherson thought the video was perfect to market Engen:

"I love it ❤️Please send it to head office. THEY NEED THIS FOR NATIONAL ADVERTISING. IF YOU DON'T, I WILL."

Clarisa Fouche was impressed by the men's song choice:

"They are almost better than the original Bellas! LOVE these videos! Keep going gents, your future in accapella is bright!😅"

H Mphela wanted to visit the specific Engen garage:

"Hahahhaa this made my day.....I'd love to visit your station!"

Lexi🪷 enjoyed the feel-good video:

"This makes me believe that there is still some hope left in South Africa."

Willemien Scheepers was in love with them:

"Do I have any idea where ENGEN Belladonna is.. No.. Do I keep watching these.. Yes! They actually kinda make my day 🥰"

Shanz enjoyed the petrol attendant in the middle:

"Guy in the front has been waiting for this moment his whole life 🥺😭"

ThatGirlie hoked about the dancing petrol attendants:

"The one in front is having the time of his life 😭😂 yaaass!"

KATLI💎 was amused by one of the petrol attendants:

"The little diva on the left! 🤣❤️"

Other Briefly News stories about petrol attendants

