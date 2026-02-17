A doctor shared a hilarious video listing the signs that show someone in South Africa is actually rich in 2026

She mentioned everything from behaviours to certain items that only rich people would be able to afford

Over 2,000 South Africans jumped into the comments, adding their own assumptions on how to spot a rich person

A woman is sitting down on the floor with a book in her hands. Images: @drclaudiaskelton

Source: TikTok

Being rich in South Africa looks different these days. TikTok user @drclaudiaskelton, a doctor-mum who shares comedic clips about life in SA, posted a video on 16 February 2026 with the caption:

"This is how South Africans spot rich people 👀 🇿🇦."

She ran through a list that had people both laughing and nodding along. First up, a full grocery trolley. She said if someone's trolley is packed to the brim in 2026, they must be loaded.

Next was solar panels or a generator at home. She pointed out that only shops and restaurants usually have generators, so if you see one at someone's house, that person has serious money. Then, saying "fill it up please" at the petrol station without even checking the price also made the list. Only shopping at Woolworths and refusing to step foot in Pick n Pay or Checkers was another dead giveaway.

Claudia added that having a gas stove so you can cook during load shedding is a luxury move. Owning one of those fancy fridges that makes ice automatically is another sign. She ended by asking people what she missed, and over 2,000 comments came flooding in with more examples.

People in the comments took it even further, bringing up things like kids walking barefoot at the mall, having a Netflix subscription that makes the "doodoom" sound when you open it, and parents dropping their kids off at school wearing gym clothes.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi love the woman's list

South Africans had a field day adding more signs to TikToker @drclaudiaskelton's list:

@inDrive South Africa joked:

"They book rides with those who don't let them negotiate prices 🤭💚"

@S T E L L A B A C C A said:

"Their TV has the red capital letter N app that makes the sound doodoom when they open it😏"

@Lynnd_n laughed:

"Claudia, please, they'll start asking us for money, thinking we're really rich. 😩😩😩"

@mpilo_nhle1 added:

"They pay the R2 at KFC."

@copywrite shared:

"My neighbours make me feel like I'm not adulting the way I should be adulting. Solar panels... Jojo tanks, weekly garden services. I only cut my grass when my phobia of snakes reaches a threshold."

@Lihle_Mtungwa said:

"They 'drop off' their child at school at '7:45' in 'gym clothing' that is my indicator."

@Thomas Goodwin added:

"Toyota Land Cruiser VXR in the garage, and the garage has tiled floors."

A woman recording a vlog while discussing rich South Africans. Images: @drclaudiaskelton

Source: TikTok

