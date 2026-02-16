South African media personality Tbo Touch has flexed his wealth, revealing multiple properties and a few flashy rides

The radio star was speaking in a podcast interview where he said he has houses that he has never slept in

Mzansi was in awe over how wealthy Touch is, applauding his hustling nature, while others were sceptical

Radio personality Tbo Touch has once again proved to people just how wealthy he is. The radio star went viral online after bragging about his deep pockets, leaving many people inspired.

The Metro FM personality was in an interview on The L-Tido Podcast, where he spoke about his multiple houses and flashy cars.

How wealthy is Tbo Touch?

A video clip posted by @busisiwe_bubu shows Touch and L-Tido discussing how he has always risen above scandals and hate. He said his biggest flex has always been to become more successful than any scandal thrown at him.

"I think I have been a true testament of responding with more success every time they throw a scandal at me. I have matched every scandal five times the success," he said.

After L-Tido showed his disbelief, Touch further added that he has multiple houses, some of which he has never slept in.

"I've got houses I've never slept in for months," he flexed. "Every morning when my kids go to school, every question is 'What car are we taking today?'"

In 2016, Touch spoke about his monthly salary at Metro FM, which was R200K. This was a major jump from the R4200 he previously earned at the station. Speaking to T-Bose Mokwele, he said:

“About R200‚000 a month‚ when I left. It was nice. It was a nice cheque‚” he said at the time.

However, the huge pay cheque could not keep him, because he still decided to pack his bags and leave. He did, however, return to the station in 2023.

Below are some of the reactions:

@S_1_Z_W_3 exclaimed:

"Man's got money for days. Bro is rich, rich!"

@NNyashaYessur argued:

"Having houses you never slept in is not success; that's just poor financial decision-making."

@SihleManq said:

"Bro has not been 'touched' by scandal: Facts. Let's hope he's not hiding shady stuff, BUT his work ethic is just unmatched though."

@Umenzi_Khumalo exclaimed:

"What I know is that you'll never hear people who got these things talk like Tbo Touch, never!"

@i_am_innock claimed:

"He is loaded, yes, but his problem is that he blows his own horn every chance he gets. He loves flexing this one. Poor black man's mentality."

