The late rapper AKA was recently hailed as a true patriot of South Africa, in a heartfelt post by a fan

An X user hailed the rapper for this due to his many Twitter (X) posts where he spoke in the country's defence

Whether it was political, sporty or in general, AKA always lent his voice to speak, and this often scored him points with SA

Rapper AKA was hailed as a true patriot. Image: Akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Whenever a burning topic arose on social media, rapper AKA was among the few local celebrities to speak up about it.

Whether for or against, the late Kiernan Forbes always bluntly shared his opinion on a matter, and most of the time, it was to defend South Africa. A user recently reminded peeps of the many times AKA was there to ensure them that Mzansi was the best country to live in.

AKA hailed as a patriot

On X, a user lauded AKA for being a true defender, something some celebrities shy away from. Although he was a proud ANC supporter, AKA rarely held back from criticising the party. In fact, he praised the former President Jacob Zuma in 2021.

Hailing the rapper for his love and patriotism for Mzansi, user @joy_zelda said he was the only artist who has done this.

"AKA was the only artist who defended South Africans. A true patriot," the user wrote.

Ever since his passing on 10 February 2023, some members of the Megacy have unearthed his old posts and made them trend.

Below are some of the reactions from online users:

@TsitaKeket11406 gave even more names:

"Yes, he truely was. But, what about Brenda Fassie? Warras? Papa Caiphus and Mama Letta?"

@Tony_BkB was confused:

"In which way?"

@WhitestFox exclaimed:

"TRUE STORY! Never shied away from speaking for the country and its people."

@JohnsonSeu29250 slammed the other celebs for keeping silent:

"The rest of them must be in the pockets of the illegal foreigners and drug dealers."

AKA's 38th birthday leaves mom heartbroken

On what would have been his 38th birthday, AKA's parents, Lynn Forbes and Tony, sent him heavenly birthday wishes. A part of Lynn's message read:

"We had so many moments. Highs and lows, but these days I choose to remember the highs. Your laugh that was more like a chuckle, our chats, and the way you’d get excited when you had a new idea. I think about the hugs, the teasing, the small everyday moments that made up our life together. Some part of you always remained a little boy," she wrote. "So many of those little things are missing from my days now," she added.

AKA's business partner shares music video investment

In a previous report from Briefly News, in an interview with SA Hip Hop Mag's YouTube channel on Thursday, 12 February 2026, Benza shared how much he invested in one of AKA's music videos.

The rapper's former business partner shared that the video started as a romantic trip for AKA and his then-partner, Bonang Matheba, before becoming a full-scale production.

