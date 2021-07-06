AKA Speaks Up, Shows Firm Support for Jacob Zuma: ‘He Fought for Freedom’

Mzansi musician AKA has taken to social media to react to the ongoing battle between former president Jacob Zuma and the State

Zuma has also been slammed for not telling his ANC supporters to follow Covid-19 lockdown regulations when they gathered outside his home on Sunday

The Fela In Versace hitmaker is seemingly supporting the former president amid the whole drama around his 15-month sentence

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

AKA has reacted to the ongoing court battle between former president Jacob Zuma and the State. The rapper took to social media to share his thoughts amid the recent Zuma ConCourt drama.

AKA has shared his thoughts on the ongoing court battle between former president Jacob Zuma and the ConCourt. Image: @akaworldwide, Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma/Facebook

Source: Instagram

Zuma has been slammed by many for not telling his supporters to adhere to Covid-19 restrictions when they came to support him at his Nkanda homestead on Sunday, 4 July. Zuma is appealing against his 15-month jail term. The former president told ANC supporters who gathered outside his home that he was there when the country fought for freedom.

Supa Mega, who never minces his words when it comes to his political views, took to Instagram and shared a snap of Zuma donning his full ANC regalia. According to SAHipHopMag, the Fela In Versace hitmaker captioned his post:

"Inkululeko ngayilwela. Angiyizwa ngendaba (I fought for freedom. I didn't hear about it)."

While some social media users asked who wrote the post on behalf of AKA, others shared their thoughts on what he posted. Check out some of their comments below:

jamabahati wrote:

"That's a king, my president."

ryan.valentine said:

"There is definitely different sides in South Africa."

b_quaint_s.a commented:

"That's a fact."

christozikie_zikalala wrote:

"Finally, I’ve been asking myself why the artist are afraid to talk."

yeezy_unlocked asked:

"Who wrote this for you??"

zenande_mkhathini added:

"Your Zulu is improving."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu sparked quite the reaction when he made a firm stance regarding his political position. The musician posted a picture of his good friend Duduzane Zuma and pledged his support to the family amid the recent Jacob Zuma ConCourt drama.

The post was captioned:

“Ithambo lakith siyolifela. Nxamalala. (We will die for our brethren).”

Big Zulu and Duduzane have had a close relationship since December last year after the politician’s son helped the musician’s Imali Eningi song go viral.

Returning the favour, Big Zulu pledged his support to the Nxamalala clan even though it was met with mixed reactions from social media users.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za