Big Zulu shows support to Zuma clan: 'We die for our brothers'

Big Zulu has made it very clear which side he is on in the ongoing and heated battle between Jacob Zuma and the Constitutional Court

The rapper and actor posted a picture with his good friend, Duduzane Zuma, who is also the son of Jacob Zuma

Big Zulu's firm stance garnered mixed reactions from social media users, while many were in support, others warned him against meddling in politics

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Big Zulu sparked quite the reaction when he made a firm stance regarding his political position.

Big Zulu made his allegiance to the Zuma family very clear. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

The musician posted a picture of his good friend Duduzane Zuma and pledged his support to the family amid the recent Jacob Zuma Concourt drama.

The post was captioned:

“Ithambo lakith siyolifela. Nxamalala. (We will die for our brethren).”

Big Zulu and Duduzane have had a close relationship since December last year after the politician’s son helped the musician’s Imali Eningi song go viral.

Returning the favour, Big Zulu pledged his support to the Nxamalala clan even though it was met with mixed reactions from social media users.

Check out some of the reactions:

@david_kholofelo said:

“So you're defending criminals now?”

@inyangaenkulu said:

“The ones condemning @BigZulu_ZN are the ones who always say celebs should retweet or comment on other social issues yet today u say he mustn’t, why? If he says f**k JZ u would clap n say he stood up.”

@mthobo90 said:

“Stay away from politics brother focus on your career. Mabree once said "Ngeke um Confirm muntu.”

@rogeous1 said:

“Thank to you and @LvovoSA for taking a stand in support of Zuma.”

@mdu3744 said:

“Uyindoda Big Zulu. (You are a man).”

Another celebrity that has openly shown support to Big Zulu is L’vovo.

L’vovo demands Zuma supporters march to Nkandla

L’vovo, a stanch Jacob Zuma supporter, took to social media to air his anger about the recent Concourt sentencing.

The musician vowed to take action against the ruling, calling on social media users to gather in Nkandla.

“All roads lead to Nkandla madoda otherwise izwe ngeke liphinde libuye... We are back to Apartheid, in 2021! Can u believe it???!!!”

The call is likely to protest the ruling against the controversial former president. Social media users had mixed reactions to his post and not many were happy about it.

@missb20_10 said: “Lmao clowns defending nonsense, @SAPoliceService deal with them decisively please.”

@moeletsi_lets said: “What are you going to do there Lvovo?”

@kevinretcotd said: “Wena Razo I like you alot you the only celeb that is being real abo celeb abanye remain silent.”

@jnyembe1 said: “Will it come back if you go to Nkandla? Being black... Instead of going where the land is so you can take it you're going to Zuma. Lamhlula naye he had two terms to take whatever.”

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za