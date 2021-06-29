‘All Roads to Nkandla’: L’vovo Reacts to Court Judgment Against Zuma

South African musician L'vovo Derrango has reacted with great anger to Jacob Zuma's recent court ruling

Taking to social media, L'vovo made the suggestion that he would be heading to Nkandla to defend his beloved president

His post was met with mixed reactions from social media users, many of whom did not take him seriously

South Africa was left shaking after the Concourt found former President Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt of court. L’vovo, a stanch Zuma supporter, took to social media to air his anger about the situation.

The musician vowed to take action against the ruling, calling on social media users to gather in Nkandla.

“All roads lead to Nkandla madoda otherwise izwe ngeke liphinde libuye... We are back to Apartheid, in 2021! Can u believe it???!!!”

L'vovo has made it cleat that he will be defending Jacob Zuma. Image: @lvovosa

Source: Instagram

The call is likely to protest the ruling against the controversial former president. Social media users had mixed reactions to his post and not many were happy about it.

@missb20_10 said:

“Lmao clowns defending nonsense, @SAPoliceService deal with them decisively please.”

@de_realkatlego said:

“Hebanna... Just because it's your Zuma, u call it apartheid... When are u gonna stop with double standards?”

@moeletsi_lets said:

“What are you going to do there Lvovo?”

@kevinretcotd said:

“Wena Razo I like you alot you the only celeb that is being real abo celeb abanye remain silent.”

@jnyembe1 said:

“Will it come back if you go to Nkandla? Being black... Instead of going where the land is so you can take it you're going to Zuma. Lamhlula naye he had two terms to take whatever.”

The performer seems to still be digesting the news of Zuma being found guilty and receiving a prison sentence.

Jacob Zuma found guilty of contempt of court, sentenced to jail

On Tuesday, the Constitutional Court found former president Jacob Zuma guilty of being in contempt of court for failing to appear at the State Capture Commission. Justice Sisi Khampepe wrote the majority judgement.

Briefly News reported that she was thorough and addressed every aspect of the matter. Both Justice Theron and Justice Jaftha's minority judgement agreed that Zuma is guilty of contempt while Khampepe noted that the majority judgement is unappealable.

The above means that the former president has to face 15 months in jail.

Source: Briefly.co.za