Podcast and Chill co-host MacG once again rubbed a celebrity the wrong way, this time he took aim at amapiano vocalist Sabelo Zuma

The former member of Amaroto did not appreciate the claims that MacG made about the types of recreational substances that he uses

Sabelo Zuma is reportedly ready to escalate MacG's comments about him to court, and South Africans had a lot to say

MacG talked about Sabelo Zuma, and he responded to the speculations the Podcast and Chill host made. The amapiano artist took offence after MacG made unproven claims that he uses illicit substances.

Sabelo Zuma said he wants to sue MacG over his comments about him on 'Podcast and Chill'. Image: @macgunleashed / dereal_zuma

Source: Instagram

Sabelo Zuma recently hit back at the comments by sharing the extent he was willing to go to clear his name. Online users shared thoughts about the clash between Sabelo Zuma and MacG.

Sabelo Zuma plans to sue MacG

Briefly News reported that MacG claimed that he knew Sabelo Zuma allegedly used drugs often. The Podcast and Chill host faced backlash after he started the rumour about the amapiano musician. Most recently, Sabelo said that he plans to take the Podcast and Chill host to court. According to Buzzlife News, Zuma's friend said that the artist has lost business because of the drug addict allegations MacG made. The friend detailed that the musicians' lawyers are considering reputational damage and loss of income as the basis of their case against MacG.

SA discusses Sabelo Zuma and MacG

Some people wondered if Zuma would be willing to take a drug test if the matter ends up in court. Someone commented that they were getting tired of constantly defending the podcast host. Mac G has been in various controversies after making claims about celebrities, including Minnie Dlamini.

@ZaidAhm4669517 said:

"I remember this episode😂😂. He specified "The one who does drugs"😭"

@Delane6244026 wrote:

"I'm tired of defending MacG shem😂😂😂"

@MasegoBT commented:

"Kanti what kind of a man is MacG, o rata gossip too much. He must rename that show real goboza?"

@ChrisMtima added:

"Doesn’t have to threaten him, he can just take a public drug test and prove him wrong."

@Colin28092809 said:

"Lol by he didn’t mention him, Sol asked if it’s him and Mac continued with his statement but he must try sue the Phoris of this world first."

@mohulo added:

"Alcohol is still a drug. The brother must be advised to save his legal fees for the bar tab."

MacG claims powerful businessman behind Minnie Dlamini backlash

Briefly News previously reported that Podcast and Chill co-host MacG Mukwevho has made damning allegations about a prominent businessman. MacG faced a barrage of criticism after his nasty comments about Minnie Dlamini following her breakup with cosmetic surgeon Dr Brian Monaisa.

MacG claimed during a Podcast and Chill episode that aired on Monday, 12 May 2025, that there's a celebrity group that's plotting his downfall.

Meanwhile, MacG previously had Podcast and Chill fans predicting that he would land himself in hot water after he made allegations against a popular Amapiano musician.

