Nota Baloyi responded after Minnie Dlamini threatened to take MacG to court.

Controversial music executive Nota Baloyi is standing by fellow podcaster MacG. This comes as Minnie Baloyi reacted to Podcast and Chill co-host MacG Mukwevho's apology.

MacG apologised to Minnie Dlamini after he made nasty comments about her following her split from cosmetic surgeon Dr Brian Monaisa.

Nota Baloyi reacts as Minnie Dlamini threatens legal action

In a statement released on her Instagram account on Tuesday, 13 May, Minnie Dlamini acknowledged that she had received an apology from MacG through his lawyers. The former The Wild actress refused to accept MacG’s apology and declared her intention to continue pursuing legal action against him.

Nota Baloyi took to his X account and shared his two cents on Minnie Dlamini’s threat to take MacG to court over his comments on an episode of Podcast and Chill.

Baloyi, who has had his fair share of legal trouble, brushed off Dlamini’s threat and advised her not to waste her money. In a post shared on his X account, Nota argued that MacG didn’t break any law when he suggested that Minnie Dlamini smells.

He argued that the media personality is open to public scrutiny as a popular individual. Nota Baloyi wrote:

“Nothing unlawful about what he said. lawyers are wasting money here. There isn’t a body part that doesn’t stink from time to time & as a public figure you’re subject to public scrutiny or speculation!”

Netizens weigh in on Nota Baloyi's response

Netizens weighed in with mixed reactions. While others agreed with Nota, others criticised his line of thinking.

Here are some of the comments:

@SokisiOfficial advised:

“Keeping quiet is not a crime, Nota. Sometimes you have to let other things pass you without commenting and wait for the outcome.”

@Mahlo_matle asked:

“And you will know this because you have one?”

@Thefixist argued:

“And he said, ‘maybe’, he didn’t state anything as a fact. And even if he had stated it as a fact, she’d have to the avail herself to the legal system for verification. And even if it was verified, bad smell is subjective. There’s zero case here.”

@RaymondDitshego suggested:

“She wants to prove a point, and lawyers want to make money; it's a win-win.”

