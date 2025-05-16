Nota Baloyi reacted after former Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Renaldo Gouws issued a public apology for his racist remarks in a 2010 video

Renaldo Gouws also reached an out of court settlement with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)

Speaking to Briefly News, Nota Baloyi shared how the conversation with Renaldo Gouws came about and what he told him exactly to reconsider his legal battle with the SAHRC

Music executive turned podcaster, Nota Baloyi, has claimed that he is behind former Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Renaldo Gouws’ public apology. Baloyi previously issued a public apology for his controversial statements during an episode of The Hustlers Corner SA podcast.

Nota Baloyi takes credit for Renaldo Gouws apology

Now, Renaldo Gouws has apologised for racist remarks after settling out of court with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in his hate speech case. Gouws issued an apology on Friday 15 May for using racially charged and harmful language in a 2010 YouTube video targeting Black South Africans, including Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema.

Reacting to an update shared by current affairs and entertainment blog MDN News on microblogging website X on Friday 16 May, Nota Baloyi expressed gratitude to Renaldo Gouws for listening and acting on his counsel. The post read:

“Thanks for taking my advice! @RenaldoGouws”

How Nota Baloyi advised Renaldo Gouws

Speaking to Briefly News, Nota Baloyi revealed details of the conversation he had with Renaldo Gouws that resulted in him apologising. Nota said he advised the former DA legislator not to go to court against the SAHRC. Instead, he advised Gouws to reach a settlement with the human rights body and issue an apology. He said:

“I advised him that there was no way he could proceed in a legal fight against them because of the existing caselaw which finds him in violation of his speech laws. He reached out to the SAHRC on my advice and they reached a settlement.”

Nota Baloyi showered the SAHRC for its sterling work in resolving the matter with Renaldo Gouws.

“The SAHRC is competent and effective. They also assist free of charge.”

Who is Renaldo Gouws?

Renaldo Gouws is a South African politician with a background in industrial psychology who has attracted controversy. Since winning the MP seat with the Democratic Alliance in June 2024, he has been under fire for remarks he made in 2010 that some have called racist.

Renaldo Gouws grew up in a modest family in the Eastern Cape. He entered politics in the early 2010s, quickly rising through the ranks to serve as a councillor and then as a Member of Parliament.

Renaldo Gouws is a professional industrial psychologist and politician from South Africa. He has a master's degree in industrial psychology which he obtained from Nelson Mandela University in 2010. In 2012, Gouws graduated from the Provincial Young Leaders Program. He was also part of the National Youth Leadership Program until 2013.

Gouws is 41 years old as of December 2024. He was born on May 2, 1973, in Uitenhage, Eastern Cape, South Africa.

The politician is married to graphic designer Laurynne Gouws. The couple tied the knot in 2014. They currently reside in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape, with their pet dogs, Carter and Kennedy, who occasionally feature on Laurynne's Facebook page.

