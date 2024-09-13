The Democratic Alliance has decided to expel Renaldo Gouws after a disciplinary process

The parry's Deferal Executive found that he contravened sections of the party's constitution after he came under fire for his racial tweets

South Africans were ecstatic that he was removed, and some were proud of the DA, giving it props for removing him

Netizens celebrated the expulsion of Renaldo Gouws. Images: @RenaldoGouws/X and 10'000 Hours/ Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE — The Democratic Alliance's Federal Executive removed Renaldo Gouws as both a Member of Parliament and as a DA member.

Renaldo Gouws fired

@Chriseldalewis posted a statement from the party's spokesperson, William Aucamp. The statement confirms that Gouws was informed of their decision to terminate his DA membership and his role as a member of Parliament. The DA found him guilty of contravening sections of the party's constitution. This is after he returned to Parliament.

The DA initially suspended Gouws after videos of him going on a racist rant and using the K-word surfaced.

"The DA remains committed to upholding its values of accountability, non-racialism and respect for all South Africans," the party said.

View the statement here:

Netizens celebrate

South Africans were over the moon.

Naseeruddin Jappie said:

"This was a collective effort. Let us choose our next battle carefully and throw all our voices behind it."

Siya Ndlumbini said:

"Good riddance."

Bacon-Eating Vegan said:

"It took a while to reach this important decision, but I'm pleasantly surprised by it. Racists should feel uncomfortable and unwelcome."

Tebogo Tsheole said:

"I'm proud to be a South African today."

Thato said:

"They must now try their best to make sure those 2400 teachers keep their jobs."

Renaldo Gouws issues apology

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Renaldo Gouws issued an apology after the country launched a petition to have him removed from Parliament.

In his apology, he said that he was young when he made the video and explained why he used the K-word. South Africans did not care.

