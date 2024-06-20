The Democratic Alliance has suspended Member of Parliament Renaldo Gouws for a video that surfaced

Gouws trended on social media as calls for him to be suspended mounted, and after initially seemingly excusing his actions, the DA suspended him

South Africans accused the Democratic Alliance of saving face and not calling out Gouws when the videos initially surfaced

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

The DA suspended Renaldo Gouws. Image: @LudidiVelani

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance suspended Renaldo Gouws, the Member of Parliament who was accused of racism.

DA MP suspended for racist rant

Journalist @TheRealClementM posted a screenshot of a forwarded WhatsApp message from the DA's Federal Executive. The message says that the video Gouws released years ago was real and not AI-generated. This was after Gouws claimed that a second video, which surfaced, was generated using artificial intelligence.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"The DA's Federal executive has therefore suspended Mr Guws with immediate effect while he faces disciplinary charges before the Party's Federal Legal Commission," the party said.

View the tweet here:

South Africans slam the Democratic Alliance

Netizens were furious at Gouws and expressed disappointment in the party.

Tebogo Koma said:

"There is no amount of disciplinary charges that will reform a racist like Renaldo Gouws."

Lassy Laden said:

"They had to be pressured, but once they get rid of him, just know Helen Zille will be on ANC's neck at every turn just so Renaldo's suspension is not in vain."

Xuffler demanded:

"Suspension without pay!"

AMG Owner said:

"Renaldo Gouws must be suspended without hearing. There's nothing to hear from him."

NisaB_Africa said:

"Remove him from Parliament permanently!"

Dr Shiyak'leng sai:

"That's good, even though they are trying to tone the fire because more MPs may be exposed for their racism."

Mama Joy signs petition against the DA MP Renaldo Gouws and makes accusation.

In a similar article, Briefly News wrote that Mama Joy joined the fray when she signed the petition for DA MP Renaldo Gouws' removal.

Mama Joy claimed that he badmouthed her after a video of Gouws calling her a prostitute for the state went viral.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News