Mama Joy took to Twitter (X) to send a scathing message to Democratic Alliance MP Renaldo Gouws

Mama Joy Chauke sent a scathing message to Renaldo Gouws after a 2009 video resurfaced and sparked a petition against him.

Mama Joy was part of the petition to have DA MP Renaldo Gouws removed. Image: @renaldogouws, @joychauke5

Mama Joy reveals she signed a petition against Renaldo

"Just put Talk. You don’t talk about Mamajoy, and nothing happens. For sure, you are scared ⁦, @RenaldoGouws. I have signed."

Renaldo sparks controversy over apology

Outrage ensued after Renaldo Gouws' 2009 video but Mzansi got even more furious over his apology. On X, he said:

Gouws did not admit that he made racist remarks, saying: "I refute any claims of racism or being a racist. I can, however, see how my message was distorted in the way it was delivered by me, and I take full responsibility for the actions of my younger and immature self. For that, I apologise unreservedly.”

Netizens react to Mama Joy's tweet

The tweet left Mzansi confused, with many trying to figure out what Renaldo had said about Joy. Others agreed with him.

@Buyani_ZN_2 said:

"Well, he was correct about you, though."

@freshbylullo added:

"For the 5 skippers."

@Dingswayo_N replied:

"Get him, Mama Joy."

@AffairsOfTheSt1 corrected:

"Your honeymoon will soon come to an end, you chow taxpayers' money!!!!! Relax; you will be dealt with very soon."

Mzansi backs urgent petition to remove DA member Renaldo Gouws

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mzansi supported an urgent petition to remove DA's Renaldo Gouws from Parliament after it gathered 2,323 signatures in less than five hours.

This comes after a controversial video in which he made racially charged remarks.

The petition, which condemned Gouws's comments as harmful to democratic values and social harmony, was shared on social media.

