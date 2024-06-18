One woman took to social media to showcase herself when she spent money on a man versus after

The TikTok clip captured the attention of online users, gathering many views, likes and comments

Netizens reacted to the stunner's footage as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts

A woman shared her life journey on the video platform, which inspired many online users to follow suit.

A lady unveiled herself in a TikTok video, showing when she spent money on a man versus when she invested in herself. Image: @nikitas_elegance_online

Source: TikTok

Woman shows her when she spent money on a man vs after

TikTok user @nikitas_elegance_online shared a video where she unveiled two photos of herself and how she looked along with her kids when she was spending her money on a man instead of investing in herself and her children.

@nikitas_elegance_online can also be seen in the following images of her kids standing before a red car she had purchased, as they all looked stunning and thriving.

Taking to her TikTok caption, she simply said:

"I started spoiling everyone."

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to the woman's clip

Her revelation touched the online community. The video grabbed the attention of users, generating many views and thousands of likes and comments as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

GoitsiModimo_M

"Step 1 To Buying A Car: Stop Spoiling. I'm taking notes, congratulations mommy."

User shared:

"Lalela I'm crying for the years lost yeyi spoiled rotten I stopped and now they hate me."

Jeanamafanti was inspired:

"Yes, queen, I’m proud of you."

Queen Protea praised the woman, saying:

"Great job, mama!"

Masie wrote:

"Sweetheart, thank you for this topic. I started cutting his family out this year because l couldn't even take care of myself and my kids for ungrateful people."

Busi Mchunu Macingwane commented:

"Yes, Momma... I love this.."

