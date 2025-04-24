“Men Should Normalise This”: Friends Bring Baby Essentials to Daddy’s Baby Shower, SA Entertained
- A group of men supported their friend with a heartwarming baby shower, gifting him with much-needed baby essentials
- The men made the shower fun, playing viral games and cracking up with laughter, in the video shared on TikTok
- Social media users praised the unity and fun, calling the event a sweet reminder of brotherhood and thanking the guys for the inspiration
Nothing beats a good time with the boys, and one group of men raised the bar, celebrating and supporting each other like brothers. The vibey bunch of men from Cape Town showed up for the excited father-to-be, getting creative and having the best time.
Their clip was shared by TikTok user @miso_nomd, attracting many comments from social media users who loved the idea.
The guys celebrate with their friend
The clip starts with the men standing in line to take part in a viral challenge while each carrying baby essentials such as nappies, wipes, and other goodies for the dad-to-be. The first gent moves close to the camera, declaring that he is not the dad but the uncle.
They all follow, ranging from godfather, uncle, brother and even the grandfather, before getting to the excited dad. He steps forward, proudly rocking a 'dad-to-be' sash and a black tutu over his jeans. He bursts into a dance, and the whole crew joins him, hyping him up hard.
SA loves the guys
The clip gained major traction online. Social media users loved the positive energy and how the squad showed up for their bro. Many clapped for the men for switching up the norm and bringing real vibes to a baby celebration.
Some asked for men to normalise such gatherings, saying societies needed hands-on fathers like them. Others joked that they were ready to have kids if their baby daddies were going to be hands-on, like the group of men.
User @Faith Tee said:
"I like that they don't really respect the theme💯 the event doesn't stress you out like the one organised by my gender 🤣."
User @kene_kene added:
"What a vibe 😂😂😂. I'm convinced to get something in the oven soon 😂😭😭 though I know it won't end well 😭."
User @Collen shared:
"Men should normalise this. As a celebrity, I find this very beautiful. Young responsible men having fun! I love it.
User @mathapelomosime joked:
"The pregnant father shouldn't consume alcohol... It's bad for the baby😭."
User @Refilwe Monyebodi shared:
"You see how present fathers are enjoying? Lona bo (you) runaway😭."
User @Louise said:
"Ask me why I'm smiling alone like a certified fool🤦♀️....This is so cute."
Source: Briefly News
