A father-to-be was gifted with baby essentials by his friends.

Nothing beats a good time with the boys, and one group of men raised the bar, celebrating and supporting each other like brothers. The vibey bunch of men from Cape Town showed up for the excited father-to-be, getting creative and having the best time.

Their clip was shared by TikTok user @miso_nomd, attracting many comments from social media users who loved the idea.

The guys celebrate with their friend

The clip starts with the men standing in line to take part in a viral challenge while each carrying baby essentials such as nappies, wipes, and other goodies for the dad-to-be. The first gent moves close to the camera, declaring that he is not the dad but the uncle.

They all follow, ranging from godfather, uncle, brother and even the grandfather, before getting to the excited dad. He steps forward, proudly rocking a 'dad-to-be' sash and a black tutu over his jeans. He bursts into a dance, and the whole crew joins him, hyping him up hard.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the guys

The clip gained major traction online. Social media users loved the positive energy and how the squad showed up for their bro. Many clapped for the men for switching up the norm and bringing real vibes to a baby celebration.

Some asked for men to normalise such gatherings, saying societies needed hands-on fathers like them. Others joked that they were ready to have kids if their baby daddies were going to be hands-on, like the group of men.

A group of men enjoyed a good braai, celebrating their friend's unborn baby. Image: @miso_nomd

Source: TikTok

User @Faith Tee said:

"I like that they don't really respect the theme💯 the event doesn't stress you out like the one organised by my gender 🤣."

User @kene_kene added:

"What a vibe 😂😂😂. I'm convinced to get something in the oven soon 😂😭😭 though I know it won't end well 😭."

User @Collen shared:

"Men should normalise this. As a celebrity, I find this very beautiful. Young responsible men having fun! I love it.

User @mathapelomosime joked:

"The pregnant father shouldn't consume alcohol... It's bad for the baby😭."

User @Refilwe Monyebodi shared:

"You see how present fathers are enjoying? Lona bo (you) runaway😭."

User @Louise said:

"Ask me why I'm smiling alone like a certified fool🤦‍♀️....This is so cute."

