A father visited her daughter after 2 years apart, and after a few moments of recognition, she ran towards him with excitement

Instead of hugging, the father greeted her as if she was his mate, surprising many viewers who felt he could have been more affectionate

The clip sparked a huge debate online, with some criticising the lack of a hug, while others warned about focusing too much on social media over genuine warmth

Parenting is a beautiful experience, full of moments that capture the essence of love, growth, and connection. Children have a unique way of expressing their emotions, and even the smallest acts, like a smile, a laugh, or a hug, can warm our hearts in ways that words cannot. These pure and genuine reactions reminding us of the power of affection, and how much it can mean in strengthening the bonds we share with our loved ones.

A father, TikTok user @wandile2080, shared a video showing off a child's love for a parent when he reconnected with her after two years apart, but social media users were unhappy with how he greeted her.

Daddy visits daughter after years of not seeing her

The clip starts as the little girl spots a familiar face from a distance. After a few moments of quietly looking at him, trying to recognise the person, she suddenly runs towards him, beaming with joy. When she reaches him, instead of the expected hug, the father gives her a fist bump and the two walk along together.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA comments on the dad's gesture towards his daughter

The clip sparked a heated debate online. Some viewers felt that after such a long separation, the father should have embraced his daughter with a warm, considering how she ran towards him in excitement when she recognised his face. Others pointed out that the fist bump was still a positive gesture, but acknowledged that the daughter was probably expecting to be picked up.

User @RicardoBouverie said:

"That run was deserving of a warm hug followed by a kiss on the forehead."

User @Meta4 shared:

"Normalise giving a girl child a warm hug!!"

User @AmandaSangweni added:

"The way she ran shows she was expecting a big hug. Uze umqukule (please lift her). She was disappointed at the fist bump 🥺."

User @Tanazi said:

"I’m proud of you 🥺🥺❤️❤️❤️some fathers never went to see their kids even after 20 years beyazi indlela eya kubo komama wabo fth bazi ukuth (knowing where they live, and aware that), they have kids there."

User @Ma-Vilakazi❤️ commented:

"I'm so happy for you bro, I wish my dad could see this and come and see us after so many years, I miss him so much."

User @MbaliCele advised:

"Please hug the child."

