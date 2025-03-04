A son was filmed grabbing a boerewors from his dad's plate at a restaurant, and taking a huge bite without asking, angering his dad

Ticked off, the dad tried to get it out of his mouth onto his, but the little man had already swallowed most of it, leaving daddy able to recover a small piece

The video left social media users in stitches, with many surprised by the dad's reaction and some even questioning if the dad was too calm for a parent

A father removed a boerewors from his son's mouth onto his after he took it from his plate without asking. Credit: shapecharge

Parenting is a fulfilling but often challenging journey that requires patience, understanding, and a lot of love. Parents constantly find themselves having to deal with the unpredictable behaviours of their children, and sometimes, those moments can leave them questioning their reactions. Many parents turn to their children to learn lessons in patience, and every day brings something new to handle.

A father was shocked when his son took food from his plate without asking while out at a restaurant, in a clip shared on the Instagram page @grooveleague that left many online users entertained.

The father and son hilarious moment

In a hilarious video, a young boy is seen grabbing a boerewors from his father's plate and taking a massive bite, much to his dad's annoyance. The father, caught off guard, immediately opens his mouth, removes the boerewors from his son's mouth and proceeds to eat it himself.

Still visibly upset, the dad then grabs the boy's pizza slice from his plate, takes a bite, cheekily showing his son that he can also take from his plate without asking.

SA finds the dad and son video entertaining

The playful yet strict moment left many social media users laughing uncontrollably. Some were surprised at how the boy almost swallowed the boerewors in one bite, while others were shocked by how the dad reacted. Many viewers jokingly called the man a stepdad, saying no father would take food out of his child's mouth.

A son was shocked to see his father taking food from his plate at a restaurant. Credit: Westend61

User @_thil3_ said:

"Like father like son 😂😂."

User @dubeboitumelo4 shared:

"Brother noooo 😂😂😂😂😂 you wanted to dig in that baby mouth."

User @siya_bungane888 added:

"Now you won't get full because iwors is missing 😂😂."

User @iamtshiya said:

"Haibo lentwana (this boy)!? He did some serious damage to the wors, hadee to the timer."

User @iviwendim commented:

"Must be the uncle or stepfather."

User @vintij.hippi asked:

"Nah, why did he fetch it from his mouth 😂😂😂?"

A dad posted a video of himself teaching his older son how to cook pap, sharing that he wanted him to learn the basics of cooking, just as he had been taught in his youth.

A video of a father teaching his daughter how to drive touched the hearts of many online users who praised him for his patience and care.

An absent father got excited after learning about his daughter's graduation and sent her a message saying he would attend with his sister, but she told him they were not invited.

