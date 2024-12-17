A dad shared a video of him teaching his older son how to cook pap, a traditional South African dish

He explained on TikTok that he wanted them to learn the basics of cooking, just as he was taught when he was younger

The dad's video touched many social media users who took to the comment section to sing his praise

A father gave his son a lesson on how to cook pap and Mzansi was moved. Image: @diaryofasingledad0

Source: TikTok

Growing up in a large family of eight, a dad wanted his sons to understand the importance of preparing hearty meals at home, so he shared a video teaching his older boy how to prepare a local dish.

The TikTok user @diaryofasingledad0 video wasn't just a lesson about cooking but about family traditions and the values that come with it.

Daddy gives cooking lessons

Explaining how his large family would share meals, especially when visitors were around, the dad created an inviting atmosphere for his sons to experience his first cooking lesson. He prepared the meal as his parents did, eating on the floor with meat, using their hands and no spoons, just like how he grew up.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

SA's impressed with the dad

The father's nurturing and patient approach deeply moved social media users. Many expressed how blessed the boys were to have a caring and attentive dad teaching them more than just how to cook, as he passed on family traditions and values that would last a lifetime.

User @Fab Sarah said:

"You’re an amazing dad. I admire your parenting style. I am raising 2 sons on my own, yet I still can’t get my 21-year-old to cook Pap properly 😏."

User @Neli shared:

"Wow, this is a tough lesson am not sure my boys will even follow the rules. Mhh those days weren't easy."

User @Nosipho added:

"Your boys are blessed to be fathered by you. keep on keeping on my brother ❤️."

User @phumie commented:

"Thanks for teaching them to eat on 1 plate. They grow up knowing that you don't eat while you are not sure what your brother has eaten, Granny taught us in 1989. Even today, I look after my siblings."

User @Irienbrown shared:

"Wow, well done, Dad, keep on teaching them.God bless 🥰."

User @Ona M said:

"Oh, this reminds me of childhood! We would shared with boys and would have to keep up to be full 😂."

3 More Briefly News Dad teaching videos

A caring dad was captured giving his daughter driving lessons in a video that warmed many social media users' hearts.

After his naughty behaviour, a dad taught his son to treat his family with the same respect he treats strangers.

A funny dad showed his little girl how to walk to school, teasing her by saying they would not use a car.

Source: Briefly News