A kind-hearted man posted a TikTok video showing how he helps feed the needy as he gives out food parcels and cold drinks to those in nearby communities

His act of kindness comes at a crucial time as South Africa's high unemployment rate leaves many families struggling to afford daily meals

People on TikTok loved his generous spirit, with hundreds sending him prayers and blessings in the comments

TikTok user @rfatanga shared a touching video that shows him packing food into takeaway containers. He carefully adds a cold drink to each meal before handing it out to people waiting in line.

In his video, he wrote,

"One meal can make someone's day," and added the caption, "Giving them a meal to make their day easier."

Hard times in South Africa

South Africa is going through difficult times right now. About one in three people can't find work, which means many families struggle to buy food.

While this is a big problem, everyday heroes like this TikToker are doing what they can to help those in need.

People shower him with love

The comments section filled up with heartfelt messages:

@Dodo wrote:

"God is taking you from one step to the other, from glory to glory. Stay blessed brother 🙏"

@lovesoul567 shared:

"What I love about you my king is that you are doing what rich people are not👑"

@madikgomo pointed out:

"Indeed people with lot of money can't. But this is a calling, not everyone can do that."

@bobzela prayed:

"May God protect you and give you strength and may God bless you bro🙏❤️"

@joani2468 encouraged:

"Keep up God's work. God's blessings my brother🙏"

@Mojaki said:

"Hi brother, keep up the good work for helping those in need. God will give you more strength."

@luuu76 blessed him:

"May the rain from heaven keep raining upon your hands, your life and your family☔️💝"

