A woman shared her savvy mom's budgeting secrets for feeding a family of 8 on just R3,500 a month

She demonstrated how to hunt for specials and discounts, maximising the value of every rand spent

Using a smart budgeting app, she compares prices and tracks expenses to ensure she stays within her budget

A South African woman shared how her mother grocery shops for her big family. Image: @troli.co.za

One young lady bragged about her resourceful mom who knows how to make every rand count.

Hunting for specials

With a family of eight to feed, she's mastered the art of budgeting and stretching her grocery budget.

What's the supermom's secret? She scours catalogues for the best specials and deals.

Using budgeting app

The woman doesn't rely solely on her sharp eye for bargains. She also uses the power of technology. She compares prices, tracks expenses, and stays within her budget with the help of a smart budgeting app

Impressed by her mom's savvy skills, the daughter @priscillamakemoney took to TikTok to demonstrate how to use the app.

Video empowers others

The clip got a positive response from viewers. Many thanked her for sharing practical tips to save money.

@bougeeboo&me said:

"We spend R8k on groceries and we are only 2. I need to learn."

@siyandandlovu411 posted:

"R3500 for 8 people? Wow! Somehow I can’t stop imagining that kudliwa uphuthu neklabishi everyday here."

@user6596804391199 wrote:

"OneCart is also a similar app."

@Vuyiswa stated:

"Omg thank you so much for this, I have been wondering why there’s no app that does this."

@LizzyPuling shared:

"My sister is also a smart shopper. She doesn't mind spreading 6 catalogues from different stores to compare."

@FifiSegau mentioned:

"If only you can come to my house and see how much we spend to feed a family of 4 you won't believe it."

@MsomiOnecala wrote:

"That R3500 is my monthly grocey yet I stay alone."

@ThobekaMkhize joked:

"There’s no need for this guys, only eat when you start shaking and the groceries will last."

Mom shows Woolworths and Pick ’n Pay R7k groceries

In another article, Briefly News reported that TikTok users were amused after seeing how much a family spends on food. The video was interesting since the woman shared all the prices.

Most people were amazed to see how much they spent at different supermarkets. The video was a welcome reality check for many peeps, and a finance guru from Hewett Wealth, Brendan Dunn, gave his two cents about spending money wisely.

