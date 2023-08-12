A grocery store's misleading cooking oil deal was exposed and gained massive traction on social media

A shopper realised that the advertised discount for three bottles resulted in a higher total cost compared to buying each bottle separately

The video sparked a debate about the deceptive strategies employed by retail stores to fool customers

A TikTok video revealing a misleading cooking oil deal at a grocery store has caught the attention of many.

Viral TikTok video sparks consumer awareness

The video posted by @tallboywtm has gained 403 000 views and over 11 000 likes. It shows that buying three bottles of cooking oil as part of a supposed bargain actually costs more than purchasing them individually.

SA man unmasks grocery store marketing strategy

This kind of marketing tactic, where deals end up being more expensive, is something that people often discuss when it comes to retail stores.

The incident has sparked conversations in the comments about how stores sometimes use tricky pricing strategies. It reminded Mzansi shoppers to be cautious and pay attention to deals that might not be as good as they seem.

Watch the video below:

TikTokkers discuss misleading discounts

@user9692899760079 posted:

"They noticed that customers don’t check. I wish it can trend."

@christopher stated:

"They are testing your math. If you can't calculate your loss."

@melindapienaar commented:

"They do it at other shops too, they think we don't notice."

@elton9348 mentioned:

"That’s a strategy.You’ll buy 3 separate thinking you are saving R6 whereas they are making a profit."

@jakesjacobs735 added:

"There's the 30% pass rate in all its glory. "

@jd.on.the.track wrote:

"They know that people don't do math."

@thiblo24 said:

"They make you pay extra because you did Maths Lit."

@martinknoetze posted:

"Taking advantage of that 30% math pass rate."

