A Mzansi woman took social media users on a journey as she did her weekly groceries at Woolworths

A TikTok video showed her buying many items with hopes of staying within a R8 000 budget

The carefree spender went over her budget and ended up paying over R10k, leaving SA awestruck

A woman shared a video admitting she struggles to stick to her R8,000 weekly grocery budget. Image: @just_a_mompreneurafr

A very well-off South African woman shared a TikTok video showing how she overshot her R8 000 weekly grocery shopping budget.

Woman spends big at Woolworths

A video posted on TikTok by @just_a_mompreneurafr shows her sharing that she hoped she'd be able to stay within R8K weekly budget before showing her doing her weekly grocery run as she fills her trolley right up to the top and also grabbing two coffee drinks before heading to the till to pay.

The cashiers are seen scanning and packing her many grocery items, which totalled a whopping R10 745, 14.

In the video, the woman admitted that she just wasn't a budget person despite her greatest efforts.

Woman's grocery spending habits gets SA talking

The video wowed many netizens who couldn't believe how much @just_a_mompreneurafr spends on groceries every week, as many spend far less than that in a month.

Razz replied:

"The cost of food in SA has become insane I feel you."

rebecca responded:

"R8 000 for one entire week, gyrlll what are you eating in one week ."

Robyn Petzer said:

"Here I am spending R3 500 a month ."

Nicolene replied:

"I want a kinda life where I can spend that much on groceries yohh imagine We are a family of 6 surviving on 3k max a month including meat."

❣️Suri❣️ said:

"R1 0745, 14 is a little over R8 000 budget. When I grow up I want to be as rich ."

n.mkhizee said:

"Abelungu banemali bafethu ."

Savage Byuti commented:

"I feel sick when my Checkers bill reaches R1 500 ."

Ammaarah Gosai commented:

"Can you do your programmes while still having a full-time job."

Jehki replied:

"Yho some of us are living different lives."

