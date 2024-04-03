A woman posted a video on TikTok detailing how she spent over R8 000 on her monthly groceries

In the video, she disclosed her family's grocery budget and showed the items bought from various stores

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were startled by her shopping total

A woman's hefty monthly grocery bill left many social media users stunned. Image: @themulaudzis

Source: TikTok

A South African woman from Johannesburg left social media users gobsmacked after sharing how much cheese spends on groceries on a monthly basis.

Woman spends R8K on groceries

In a TikTok video shared by @themulaudzis, the woman reveals that she spent a total of R8 230 on groceries bought from various stores, including Woolworths, Dis-Chem, Pick n Pay and Clicks.

The woman said that the grocery total was inclusive of their 3-month-old's budget, which was R3 400 every month. She also added that their monthly budget is usually around R10 000.

In the clip, she is seen shopping at the store before arriving home to unpack the groceries, which included vegetables, fruits, baby essentials, meat, beverages, pasta, spices, detergents, toiletries and other items.

Woman's R8K groceries leave SA stressed

Many netizens responded to the video with shock and humour as they were surprised by the hefty amount of the grocery haul.

Others hilariously commented on how expensive the cost of groceries was, joking that they would only eat when they were close to passing out to save money.

Goodiez commented:

"Umuntu akadle mesezwa ukuthi uyaquleka."

Nokuthula Sizila replied:

"So thina sikhaphe wena emhlabeni."

Minisa said:

"I have 3 kids, and I spend 10k a month, and people don’t believe me."

Tshepiso Lilo commented:

"I'm part of the 10kg Tastic Rice, 20 kg Superson Maize meal etc Bulk Buying group Lately To Keep On Saving for the next 3 months or so yeyyyi kunzima."

Reshy Resh responded:

"That time the grocery is small, that 2kg rice ."

khensani commented:

"My salary is R4 000 guys ."

auntyshez responded:

"For a family of eight I spend between R3000-R3500 all inclusive per month."

Lungelo Ndebele | Attorney commented:

"I thought we all agreed that we will only eat once we are shaking ."

None replied:

"Bathong long kanti want kind of jobs do yall have? 8k is my rent."

Zoleka said:

"Ingane i installment yemoto encane kanti ."

University res student sweats over R1.8k grocery shop

Briefly News previously reported that the first semester of 2024 recently kicked off for many universities, which means a lot of getting ready to tackle the year.

The young woman shared that she would be staying in res and needed to stock up on supplies but was left in disbelief by the amount she had to pay.

The price of food is crippling people in South Africa. Basic needs are becoming luxuries, and many families are battling to get through the month.

Source: Briefly News