One woman displayed her groceries on TikTok, totalling R4,055 from various stores including Checkers, Pick n Pay, and Woolies

She explained her monthly practice of comparing prices and tracking cost differences from the retailers

Her video gained attention and sparked frugal viewers to share their shopping tips to save money

A showed her monthly groceries on social media. Image: @averagechanelnotcoco13

Source: TikTok

A savvy spender has gone on TikTok to show her monthly groceries. The woman said she bought her food items for R4,055 at Checkers, Pick n Pay and Woolies.

She @averagechanelnotcoco13 revealed that she shops from different stores because she price-checks everything.

Smart shopping strategies

The lady showed how she keeps track of different prices from stores. She also said it takes her three hours to drive from store to store to ensure she gets her money's worth.

Rising food costs

The video caught people's attention who are mostly feeling the pinch of the rising food costs. More than 49,000 people saw the clip and most of them were stunned by her monthly budget allocated for food and other household essentials.

Watch the video below:

Frugal viewers share saving tips

Some frugal viewers shared their shopping tips like getting cheaper meat directly from butcheries instead of grocery stores.

Read some of the comments below:

@charlybean1 suggested:

"Go to makro. I spend half of that for double the amount of stuff."

@mynameischantel stated:

"PnP is your most expensive place to shop."

@botho_rams shared:

"Nah! That would be my R2k groceries from Shoprite."

@ninadlamini posted:

"I think I should just go to jail for free rent and free food."

@noluthandolushaba1 wrote:

"It’s better to go to a mall with all of the stores. You drive to one place but you just stay longer."

@mazie619 mentioned:

"I find meat cheaper at the butchery and at times Food Lovers has fresh chickens that I buy and cut up."

@justbeingnqobile added:

"My mom saves R500-1k monthly. During December or January, she buys the non-perishables and cleaning supplies in bulk and they last the whole year."

Makro R1 300 food haul video prompts Mzansi people to ask University of Cape Town student for grocery list

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a University of Cape Town student shared a grocery haul video from Makro, and social media users loved it.

The young woman said she spent R1 300 on the items in the TikTok clip, and she managed to get the basics and many other things. The footage caught the attention of more than 78,000 Mzansi people. It showcases the student's budget-friendly shopping spree.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News