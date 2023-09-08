A woman was open with people and showed how much she spent in one month, and the total was staggering

People were fascinated as she broke down all her expenses, from fast food to groceries and other add-ons

Her final total left many people floored, and many gave their opinions about her lifestyle in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A lady made content out of her monthly expenses. The lady made vlogs showing people exactly how much she spends every month.

A TikTok video shows a woman spending thousands in one month, and Mzansi was fascinated. Image

Source: TikTok

Online users thought it was interesting to see her monthly spending. Many people left their comments expressing their opinions about her spending choices.

Woman's monthly spending goes TikTok viral

@shozi_055 was open and showed people that she spends thousands on certain parts of her life. The lady racked up quite a bit throughout the month, including R2 000 on fast food.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Watch the video below:

South Africans react to woman's R2k fast food total

People were fascinated to see how the woman spent her money. Online users who commented were especially fascinated by her spending on fast food.

mirry said:

"Yhooo I saw my Uber eats recap and I almost DIED, I’m single-handedly keeping them in business."

Shannon wrote:

"The ubereats - I felt that."

Himi commented:

"That is way more than my salary bathong."

HotGirlLeloba added:

"My sister what food are you ordering that’s adding up to that much money."

Naledixooo wondered:

"I thought we all don’t have money kante le rich?"

People love to see grocery hauls

Online users are often interested in seeing other household budgets. A woman went viral after spending thousands at a supermarket.

"50/50 nomlungu, ngeke": Lady splits groceries with bae, leaves some unimpressed

Briefly News previously reported that a video on TikTok went viral as people heard details of one woman and her boyfriend's shopping. The lady told people she prefers to buy bulk from Makro and does it monthly with her man.

Peeps had much to say after finding out how the couple chooses to care for each other. The video got thousands of likes and comments from netizens who shared their divided opinions about the woman's love life.

A creator on TikTok, @azzoe96, did a grocery haul with her boyfriend. In the video, the lady shows that she bought most of the groceries in bulk in Makro. The couple then ate lunch at Rocomamas and bought more food items at Checkers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News