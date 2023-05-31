A university student posted a grocery haul video from Woolworths that gained traction on TikTok

The young woman said she was barely surviving in this economy and showed the items she got with some of her NSFAS money

Mzansi people found it hard to believe that the student was struggling because she shopped at Woolworths

A varsity student who spent part of her R2 000 NSFAS allowance on groceries at Woolworths got dragged.

SA woman posts R600 worth of groceries from Woolworths

The lady used R600 to buy some essential foods, and it looked like she scooped up many items on her limited budget. In a video posted on her TikTok page @sihle_kibido, she expressed the financial misery that most South Africans are feeling.

"Yoh. I’m barely surviving this economy hey, truly believe Woolworths SA is your girl!"

Mzansi stunned that student used allowance at Woolworths

Many TikTok users said her NSFAS money would have gone further had she shopped at a cheaper grocery store.

Regular Woolworths shoppers came to the student's defence and said the store has competitive prices and is more affordable than most people think.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users discuss the cost of groceries in SA

@rethy__ said:

"The people in the comments are so dense because Woolies is affordable and it’s not anyone’s fault if they don’t do research. Continue shopping at Boxer."

@ayatransfoma mentioned:

"People who don't buy at Woolies don't know that it's actually affordable."

@lerato_au wrote:

"I also did my grocery shopping there with my NSFAS, it only cost me R900."

@oratibwj9ve commented:

"I think people didn't hear the R600 part thandekadhlamini18

@thandekadhlamini18 stated:

"Wine is an essential shem babes. "

@zanele459 suggested:

"Oros will last the whole month than buying Woolies juice."

@temarshjackson2 said:

"That bag alone is R70 at woolies girl you are strong."

