Moms are undoubtedly the most selfless and caring people on the planet. Many people work hard to make the women who birthed them proud and to try to repay them for all they sacrificed to raise them.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mzansi people cherish their mothers and many work hard to repay them for all they did to raise them. Image: (Twitter / Twitter user @karidas_)

Source: Twitter

Being a mom comes with many sacrifices, but nothing is ever too big for your child. One woman saved all her NISFAS university funding and put it towards building her mother a house, while others used theirs to party.

Briefly News has covered many heartwarming stories of how grown children have gone to great lengths to build their queens' houses. Here are just five that touched the hearts of Mzansi:

SA student builds mom a mansion with NSFAS allowance money, TikTok video of the house leaves SA in disbelief

A woman, @ndamulelo98 renovated her mother's humble home into a modern house after saving her NSFAS allowance and using it to spoil her mom.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi was wowed by what the lady was able to do just by saving her university funding money.

Take a look at the touching video:

"It took me ten years": Lady proudly shows off home she built for mom

It may have taken her 10 years, but it was worth the wait and the hustle to see the smile on her mother's face.

Twitter user @Thlolo15March shared a heartwarming, motivational, and highly inspirational post about how she finally added the finishing touches to the house built especially for her mother.

See the heartwarming post:

Advocate builds domestic worker mom a house after she worked years as breadwinner to support him

Becoming an advocate, one man knew he needed to give back to the woman who made it possible, his mother.

Having sacrificed her life and worked hard as a domestic worker to put him through school and university, this mother deserved the world, and her son did that by building her a house.

Look at this gorgeous home he builds for his mom:

Man builds luxury dream house for his special mother: "I appreciate you, mom"

One man wanted to spoil his mom with a lush home, so he did. Seeing pictures of the gorgeous house left hearts bursting.

He gave the house to his mother as a Women's Day gift, showing appreciation for all that she did for him, and still does.

See below the sweet moment:

"I will take care of her": Man who endured poverty as a kid builds mom new house

Rising from poverty, one man knew that he needed to help his mother rise from it too. Building her a gorgeous new home was his way of taking her up with him.

Twitter user @karidas_ shared his heart-warming story of the journey to success. He grew up in poverty, often hearing his mom cry late at night at the thought of not being able to take care of her little boy, and this was his way of showing her that she did more than he could have ever asked for.

Read full story below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News