A generous lady who resides in Mpumalanga and feeds around 50 homeless people per week dreams of registering an NPO and receiving funding to feed more mouths

Sandisiwe Nkosi is a self-taught cook who makes her living through cooking and baking, with some of her profits going towards ingredients to cook the delicious meals

Talking to Briefly News, the kind lady explained that in future, she would love to feed needy schoolkids too

A woman with a huge heart who lives in Witbank, Mpumalanga, is doing her best to give back and feeds up to 50 needy people per week out of her own pocket.

Sandisiwe Nkosi loves feeding those in need. Image: Sandisiwe Nkosi.

Sandisiwe Nkosi is a kind lady who runs a catering business, with the 24-year-old using some of her profits to feed the needy.

In a previous interview with Briefly News, the young woman explained that she started the feeding scheme two years ago and fills between 30 to 50 tummies every Sunday.

Now, in a follow-up discussion, Sandisiwe notes that she would love to register a non-profit organisation (NPO) and help more people.

Receiving funding to possibly expand and help learners at school is also a dream she has for the future:

“We're just trying to register and form an NPO so we can receive funding. We aim to feed more people and even target underprivileged learners at school.”

The young lady explained that the feeding scheme was born out of her desire to help others and to assist her sister, who needed to complete community service hours to finish her curriculum at school.

Sandisiwe is a truly inspiring woman of wonder and a great example of how one person can make a huge difference in their community.

