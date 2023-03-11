A talented mother residing in Johannesburg who produces videos showing people how to make furniture said there’s so much more she’d love to learn

The skilled woman dreams of learning the skills of plumbing and welding and believes more young people should embrace working with their hands

Talking to Briefly News, Ndivhuwo Nelwamondo-Dlamini said that she loved empowering people to make furniture and do their own home repairs

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A skilled young mom residing in Johannesburg who makes videos showing people how to make furniture and other household items has big dreams to grow her brand.

The mom of one has amazing DIY skills. Image: remedialdiy.

Source: Instagram

The 30-year-old loves working with her hands and dreams of learning the skills of welding and plumbing.

Talking to YOU Magazine, Ndivhuwo Nelwamondo-Dlamini said that she started her DIY journey after her four-year-old daughter needed a bed and the cost of the one in-store was super pricey.

In a previous interview with Briefly News, the mom of one said that more than a year later, she has a thriving business and teaches people to make their own furniture through various social media platforms.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Talented mom who makes DIY videos has big dreams

Ndivhuwo hopes to grow her brand and expand the reach of her videos:

“I want the DIY and woodworking influencers to be recognised fully in South Africa and DIY content creators to be afforded opportunities with relevant brands that we can work with.

“I want to also grow my reach and be heard and seen all over South Africa. I want long-term partners and brands who can afford me an opportunity to grow further by partnering with me so that I can continue to inspire people.”

The woodwork aficionado also dreams of more schools and young people embracing handiwork as lucrative skills for employment:

“I wish the department of education could take notice and start initiatives and workshops to teach people in different communities about working with their hands.

“I wish more schools could be opened throughout the country that teach people about woodworking and other handiwork.”

Ndivhuwo said her biggest achievements include being featured in Briefly News and other publications and teaching people skills that could afford them employment opportunities.

Check out some of her videos below:

Female carpenter from Soweto who thrives with Wendy house biz

In a related story by Briefly News, a talented female carpenter from Soweto is slaying with her business where she builds Wendy houses.

Zandile Khumalo started her company in 2022 and employs 13 people through the enterprise.

The 26-year-old has big plans with her business called Libolethu Wendy's and hopes to grow her enterprise and create jobs for more people.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News