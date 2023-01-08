One creative mother residing in Johannesburg has a talent for DIY and inspires peeps on social media with her woodwork skills

The lovely lady has a business teaching people to make furniture and has garnered a massive following on social media

Talking to Briefly News, the supermom notes that she is self-taught and started her DIY projects when her home needed furniture

A mom from Limpopo who now resides in Johannesburg is making big moves with her DIY skills and talent for woodwork.

Ndivhuwo Nelwamondo-Dlamini is a self-taught woodwork aficionado. Image: Supplied and remedialdiy/Instagram.

Ndivhuwo Nelwamondo-Dlamini started her DIY journey in 2021 after moving into a new home.

She decided to make some furniture herself instead of paying exorbitant prices for items purchased in a store.

In a previous interview with YOU Magazine, the innovative momma said that she needed a bed for her four-year-old daughter, Ngilosi Dlamini.

Instead of paying R7000 to buy the item, she bought materials to make it herself and spent only R600.

Now, talking to Briefly News, Ndivhuwo notes that she uses social media to teach people to make furniture and started her DIY journey over a year ago:

“I started with DIY and woodworking in July 2021. It was the first time I picked up a drill and had no prior experience.”

Ndivhuwo further explains that after she started documenting her journey, she noticed a shortage of South African DIY videos online and knew that was a gap she could fill:

“I have a passion and I want people to learn this [skill] so that they can do their own things with their hands.

“You don’t have to ask for help and pay for everything you need. Basic things like changing a door lock; those are things anyone [can] learn to do.”

The 30-year-old has an accounting background with no formal woodworking training – the supermom is self-taught and proud of it!

Ndivhuwo has made a wide range of furniture since starting her journey, including coffee tables, patio furniture, study desks, headboards, wardrobes, gardening furniture, and more.

Here are some cool DIY videos found on her TikTok page, diybyndivhuwo:

Mom who teaches peeps DIY has a popular YouTube channel

Ndivhuwo also has a YouTube channel, Remedial DIY, where she teaches people basic DIY tricks and home maintenance skills step by step:

“My dream is to make it possible for the next person to have an opportunity to learn a skill that will change their lives.

"I want to see many more male and female artisans in South Africa.

“I would love to see an increase in the value of the woodworking, carpentry, and DIY communities. I want to see handiwork introduced in schools again.”

The DIY aficionado offers helpful advice to people interested in the skill:

“Just start. Our hands are blessed, and we are capable of doing amazing things.

“You don’t need all the tools in the world to start; only start with the basic tools once you have picked a project and take that leap of faith.

“I want young girls and boys to grow up knowing that there’s power in their hands and they are capable of making things.”

