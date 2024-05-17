Car spiking is on the rise again in Pretoria and experts have warned it's now out of control

Tumelo Kgasago, 27, was stabbed to death on the N4 after stopping to change a tyre

Kgasago and his friends had gone to Pretoria that day and were attacked on their way back home to Ekangala

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Tumelo Kgasago travelled to Pretoria with friends and was killed on his way back home to Ekangala via the N4. Images: @Tumelo Kgasago/ Insert image: @Abramjee

Source: Facebook

The growing trend of spiking incidents in Pretoria and surrounding areas has ignited widespread concern and calls for urgent action.

Numerous instances of criminals placing spikes on roads to puncture vehicle tyres and assault motorists have prompted the Motor Industry Staff Association (Misa) to call for heightened police intervention.

Speaking to Briefly News, Dr Johan Burger, a senior researcher and policing expert, noted the increase in opportunistic crime.

"This isn't the work of organised crime syndicates or sophisticated criminals; it's a case of desperate individuals recognising that motorists travelling at night are vulnerable and isolated targets.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Crime is more intricate than it appears. The surge in incidents indicates that law enforcement is aware of the hotspots but they lack the manpower to enhance visibility and increase patrols in these areas."

Spiking leads to tragic death

These malicious acts, involving the placement of sharp objects on roads to puncture vehicle tyres, have resulted in numerous attacks and fatalities, with the recent tragic death of Tumelo Kgasago being a stark example.

According to a report by SowetanLIVE, the 27-year-old operational officer at the Bronkhorstspruit mine was fatally stabbed on 30 March 2024 after his car was spiked on the N4.

His murder has cast a spotlight on the escalating danger faced by motorists.

Kgasago's sister, Bridgette Masombuka, has called for increased police visibility and intervention in known spiking hotspots to prevent further tragedies.

The spiking incidents are not isolated to the N4. Lucy Tleane, 46, narrowly escaped an attack on 18 April 2024 while driving along the Lethabile road towards Brits, North West.

Tleane recounted her terrifying experience, noting that her quick thinking and determination to drive to safety likely saved her life. Her ordeal, however, has left her traumatised and fearful of driving, especially at night.

Spiking hotspots in Gauteng

Reports have noted that the spiking incidents are out of control. See the post below:

The Motor Industry Staff Association (MISA) released the hotspots to raise motorists' awareness of Gauteng roads.

See the post below:

These attacks are now frequent

Martlé Keyter, CEO of the Misa, highlighted the frequency of these attacks.

"Spiking incidents are reported almost every night to road safety groups in the areas we have identified as hotspots."

The association has been working to raise awareness and push for better road safety measures.

Motorists are urged to remain vigilant and cautious, especially when travelling at night or through known spiking areas. Authorities recommend driving to a well-lit, populated area if a spiking is suspected and avoiding stopping in isolated or dark places.

Community leaders and safety organisations advocate for enhanced police patrols and rapid response units to be deployed in high-risk areas.

They emphasise the need for collaboration between law enforcement, local government and community members to tackle this menace effectively.

The tragic incidents underscore a pressing need for more robust security measures on South Africa's roads.

As the call for justice for victims like Kgasago grows louder, the hope is that decisive action will be taken to ensure the safety and security of all road users in Pretoria and beyond.

Cops stop spiking gang from robbing minibus

Previously, Briefly News reported that Gauteng police officers managed to foil an attempted robbery by a spiking gang. The suspects were allegedly using road spikes to force vehicles to stop and then robbing the occupants.

The police had noticed an increase in these events and stationed patrols strategically.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News