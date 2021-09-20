A driver has reportedly shot and killed an alleged robber after three men fired shots at him and his family

Reports state that the armed assailants had set up road spikes that punctured the tyre of the motorist's vehicle

As the motorist attempted to change the car's tyre, they were ambushed by the three armed assailants

A motorist shot and killed a man after he apparently tried to rob them on the R80 highway in Pretoria. Police have now started a manhunt in order to find the other two men who allegedly left the scene of the crime.

Reports state that the motorist's family came under attack by a notorious gang in Gauteng that uses road spikes to commit robberies. Law enforcement authorities have warned motorists to be vigilant on the roads in Gauteng as the robbers have been moving to various locations whenever police increased their presence in hotspots.

A motorist has reportedly shot dead an alleged robber after his car tyre was punctured by road spikes. Image: Flickr

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo stated that three armed men ambushed a family. The family's car had allegedly stopped due to a punctured tyre.

TimesLIVE reported that Flying Squad members reacted and found a firearm that was a replica next to the suspect who was later certified dead by paramedics. Masondo stated that people need to be cautious while driving at night.

A report by News24 revealed that police believed that the motorist rode over spikes on the road which caused the punctured tyre.

Take a look at some of South Africa's responses to the road spike incident below:

George Mkhwanazi said:

"Can someone please come and fetch me so we drive intentionally on the R80 and if we see these spikes we pretend as if they got us. This will be the last spike gang on our roads. This is our country we cannot live like pigeons expecting to be hit with a stone anytime.

"We are now warned to be vigilant, why officers don't form an undercover operation and nab these tsotsis."

David Matlotleng Monene wrote:

"I am a victim of this group. Please be vigilant Guys. Wrote off my Car on the N4. Emotionally still not well even today."

Brigitte Brammer stated:

"I shudder to think had it been a lady driving alone."

