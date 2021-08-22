Haibo: 4 Suspects Arrested by Police With R2 Million in Counterfeit Cash

Police officers have arrested four suspects who were in possession of counterfeit money

The suspects had R2 million in fake cash and according to intelligence reports they were allegedly preparing to commit a crime

Social media users took to the internet to react to the arrest with some of them congratulating the police

Gauteng -Police officers have arrested four suspects, two males and two females. They were in possession of R2 million in counterfeit notes.

The police arrested the suspect in Aukland Park following intelligence gathered.

The police were tipped off that the suspected were in possession of counterfeit money and allegedly planning to commit a crime.

The notes were confirmed as fake after the police consulted with the Reserve Bank.

Social media users react to the cops arresting the four suspects

Marshall Jayden Kaeden Mikayla:

"When it's counterfeit money it's counted and we are given the exact figure, but when it's real money it's not counted we are only told an undisclosed amount of money."

Alina Khaile:

"Fine the machine that produced the money if you really want to do away with this kind of crime uproot the roots otherwise this is just a waist of time, the machine will be busy while the court is on."

Lidzhade Dzulani Godfrey:

"What crime were they planning to commit, because according to youur statement they had counterfeit money n were planning to commit another crime."

