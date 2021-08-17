“Victim Fires Back”: Video Shows Attempted Bank Robbery Being Foiled, SA Reacts

Video footage of a foiled robbery-in-progress has South African social media users buzzing

It seems a local man stopped the incident from escalating after shooting at the thieves

Mzansi took to the comments section and shared their reactions to the nail-biting clip

Video footage of a local man stopping a robbery in progress has social media buzzing. The exact day of the incident cannot be confirmed but it seems the attempted robbery took place near Musgrave Road in Durban.

A video of a foiled attempted robbery has Mzansi shook. Images: @Abramjee/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @Abramjee shared the nail-biting video footage.

In the short clip, robbers attempt to get away with the cash they've taken before a victim nearby decides to intervene. The unknown man opens fire on the two robbers and it seems he hits one of the thieves as he tries to scale a fence.

The second robber flees in a blue getaway vehicle.

The clip really got Mzansi talking. Many people speculated that one of the thieves might have been seriously injured.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@blackpiper5 said:

"Why are feathers coming off him after he was shot?"

@Mageba1835 said:

"Then Madala Bheki and friends want to take away the self-defence from innocent law-abiding citizens. The victim did well, he should have put one down at least."

@swank_22 said:

"I've watched so many of these vids and the robbers never want smoke."

@Levi_MoGuy said:

"If people used better camera phones we would see the licence plate."

@noksy_k said:

"I am always anxious when driving on that road."

@mabhiza70 said:

"They use highjacked and stolen cars, obviously the faster the better."

