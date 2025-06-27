Actress Sannah Mchunu, who is popularly known for playing Zodwa in Gomora, has opened up about her latest character

Mchunu has joined the cast of SABC1's soapie Generations: The Legacy as Phindi alongside Tinah Mnumzana

Fans of the award-winning actress recently took to social media to celebrate her latest character

Sannah Mchunu is thrilled to join 'Generations: The Legacy'.

Source: Twitter

Actress Sannah Mchunu, who is famously known for playing the character of Zodwa, recently opened up about landing a role on Generations: The Legacy.

Mchunu, who's joined the SABC1 soapie with Tinah Mnumzana and Nozuko Ntshangase, will play the character of Phindi Nxumalo.

The award-winning star reveals in an interview with Sowetan that the difference between Zodwa and Phindi is that Phindi is more timid than Zodwa was. Zodwa was streetwise and had a drinking problem.

Mchunu adds that Phindi is from a rural area, but she’s fixated on her vengeance against a man who abused her back in the day. Phindi is angry, and she plans to ruin the man who ruined her life.

The popular star also reveals that she was excited to join to see actors Rapulana Seiphemo, who plays Tau Mogale, and Vusi Kunene, who plays Jack Mabaso.

Mchunu shares that the cast of the SABC1 soapie were all welcoming and warm, when she joined the show.

"I felt like a celebrity. It’s as though I’ve found a new family similar to the one I had on Gomora," says the star.

Life after Gomora

The multi-award-winning actress also opens up about her popular character on Mzansi Magic's Gomora.

Mchunu shared in the interview that life after Gomora wasn’t too bad as she collaborated with MultiChoice on a few gigs, and I got a role on another Mzansi Magic production.

The fan-favourite star previously scored a role on Mzansi Magic's popular series, Icala, opposite Lerato Mvelase.

"Getting to this point wasn’t easy. I would often look down on myself because I didn’t think I was educated enough," says the star.

The fan-favourite star also shares that things have opened up way beyond what she expected.

South Africans welcome the actress to the show

@ZolaAmanda said:

"It's time for a classy Mzozozo. Always wanted to see her as a classy lady."

@crazythatoo replied:

"I thought they were going to typecast her and make her Lucy’s friend."

@BabalwaZikhali8 said:

"Forever our 'Mzozozo'. Phenomenal actress this one."

@kabomphe9078 wrote:

"We love Sana Mchunu in any role, she just nails it."

@Siwe_Lubambo said:

"Let me know when she makes her debut."

Former 'Gomora' star Sannah Mchunu joins the SABC1 soapie.

Source: Instagram

