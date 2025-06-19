Generations: The Legacy is making some changes and has welcomed some new faces to its team

Sannah Mchunu and Tinah Mnumzana are among the new members who've joined the talented cast, and fans are eager to see them in action

Mzansi welcomed the new cast with open arms, while some netizens were sceptical about the new entries

Briefly News got in touch with one of the new cast members to get a feel of their character

Sannah Mchunu and Tinah Mnumzana are among the stars who've joined ‘Generations: The Legacy’. Images: sanamchunu7, tinah_mnumzana

Generations: The Legacy is set to welcome some new faces to its cast after talented actors joined the team.

Who is joining Generations: The Legacy?

Generations: The Legacy is finally getting a facelift! Well, sort of.

The famous soapie, which acts as a remake of the classic Generations from the 1990s until 2014, is once again welcoming new faces who will add more depth and drama to the already nail-gripping soap opera.

Sannah Mchunu, Phillip Tipo Tindisa, Nozuko Ntshangase, and Tinah Mnumzana are the newest entries to the star-studded cast, and with their years of experience in showbiz, are set to take the show to the top.

Sannah Mchunu says her character on ‘Generations: The Legacy’ is not one to mess with. Image: sanamchunu7

Briefly News caught up with the talented Sannah Mchunu, who spoke about when she first got the call:

"It's true that everything has its own time. When I received the call to come audition for Generations, I first prayed and asked God to lead me because he knows that I needed this job. I last worked on Gomora, and I've been home looking after my children. Being an actress can be tough."

The award-winning actress said she auditioned as if she never had before:

"I gave it my all, I auditioned as if I knew I would get the role, and I did! When they called me back, I was so excited, I thanked God before I told my children."

She plays the character of Phindi MaNxumalo, whom she describes as one you shouldn't mess with:

"She's sweet, has a heart of gold and is very respectful. But cross her, and you'll see the kind of person she is. This is a very interesting character, and I promise to give the viewers a show. I'm finally back!"

Here's what Mzansi thinks of the new Generations: The Legacy cast

Mzansi congratulated the stars on their new roles and looks forward to watching them in action:

South African actress, Winnie Ntshaba, was excited for Phillip Tipo Tindisa:

"Tipooooo! It’s been a minute, it will be lovely to see him perform once again!"

nompilo_mwelase showed love to Nozuko Ntshangase

"@iamnozuko, super proud of you, sis. Congratulations!"

siphe_skin said:

"Exciting news! I can’t wait to see the new season."

Mathobelasbongs was considering it:

"Might go back, just for Sannah Mchunu."

laonetshupelo_m was ecstatic:

"This show has the best cast ever. And with Bongi Ndaba holding the pen, I know we’re about to be served!"

Bladeonlinenow added:

"Bongi Ndaba has taken over."

Viewers debated over the new cast of ‘Generations: The Legacy’. Image: actorspaces

Meanwhile, others couldn't be bothered by the news:

maqhawenyasula wasn't happy:

"It's always the same faces, different soapies."

KevinGifte68760 warned:

"Generations is next after Muvhango. If we can't continue with the storyline, essence and feel, let's rather leave it."

0NW444_ said:

"So we must watch Generations now?? Yoh."

MissTinah_M threw shade:

"But Mfundi is forcing things, neh?"

AngelM133197 wrote:

"Even they can tell that it's boring."

