One of Mzansi's most recognised female rappers, Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena, has released a new single, Go Getters

The single, released on all streaming platforms, failed to impress many people on social media, and they reacted negatively

Some peeps dragged Nomuzi Mabena, saying it is time she switched up her sound to adapt to the new trends

Musician Moozlie released a new single on 2 May 2025 called Go Getters. The star has been receiving support from her fans online, and she felt overwhelmed by the support. However, the single resurfaced online, but this time, the trolls caught wind of it, and let's just say, the reviews are bad.

Moozlie's new single fails to impress

Taking to social media shortly after the release of her project, Moozlie got real about being an independent artist and still releasing music.

"Putting out new music is so exciting, but doing it independently is definitely a bit daunting. It’s trusting that all things are working for your good on a whole new level!!! But seeing how everything is coming together has me more pumped up than ever, and I really believe the best is really yet to come," a hopeful Moozlie said.

"A special thanks to everyone who pulled up for the exclusive media listening last night. Some of these platforms and DJs have been playing my music for 10 YEARS!! Not something that I take for granted and I’m so excited to continue this blessed journey with you all," she continued.

After receiving love from fans, Nomuzi appreciated her supporters with a special message:

"The response to GO GETTER has been so dope! I appreciate all the love and support after all this time. Please make sure you keep streaming and sharing it."

SA gives hilarious reactions to Moozlie's song

Social media users were not at all impressed by Moozlie Mabena's song. Although there were one or two who liked it. Here are some of the mixed reactions.

@ThabiSoul_Deep shared:

"Imma go getter. It's kinda smooth."

@MakaGti joked:

"Gamblers know when to stop."

@thandomasanabo sighed:

"Yoh modimo waka. (Oh, my God.)"

@ChrisExcel102 trolled"

"I think she must focus on being DJ Zinhle’s handbag music left her."

@LadyAbahambe cried:

"I think the target market is for aerobics classes."

@_officialMoss mocked:

"Flawless… Personally I can’t choose between these top 2 rappers in Mzansi. Nomuzi Mabena or Faith Nketsi."

@EvillDaGenius responded:

"My new alarm for in the morning because I won't be able to sleep thru this nonsense."

@Yollzz_D replied:

"I need her to leave our ears alone. I’m begging at this point."

@ladybattafly asked:

"Is it gym music?"

@KgoelePelo exclaimed:

"When I heard “ go getter” I knew “ yogetta” would soon follow ..Nice beats!"

@PhumlaPm said:

"Her and Anele Zondo are really fighting hey."

@iamprescribed shared:

"Can her bestie Zinhle just be honest with her that she needs to leave rapping alone and be a fitness model, amongst other things."

