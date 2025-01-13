Moozlie and her partner, Jr Ecko, enjoyed a luxurious couples' trip to the Western Cape with friends, including Thabsie, Kwesta, and Yolanda Vilakazi.

Fans are thrilled to see Moozlie in love again after parting ways with Sbuda Roc, praising her happiness and the stunning vacation photos she shared

Social media users celebrated the couple, describing their relationship as perfect and Moozlie deserving all the love

South African rapper and media personality Nomuzi Mabena, popularly known as Moozlie, is living it up with her man, Jr Ecko and some friends in the Western Cape. The star recently showed a snippet of her sweet vacation.

Moozlie shared cute pictures from her romantic getaway with Jr Ecko. Image: @moozlie

Moozlie is in love, and we can't be happier for her. The media personality who made headlines when she parted ways with Sbuda Roc after eight years found love in the arms of internationally acclaimed photographer Jr Ecko.

The star, who recently jetted off to the picturesque Western Cape alongside fellow stars, singer Thabsie and her husband, rapper Kwesta and his wife, Yolanda Vilakazi, for their annual couples' trip, shared stunning pictures and videos from the trip. She captioned the post:

"A love like this… 💋💋💋"

Fans can't get enough of Moozlie and Jr Ecko

Social media users are happy that Moozlie finally found her perfect match. Many said the love birds seemed happy and in love.

@sibahlekate commented:

"😍😍😍Y’all so perfect for each other!"

@kimjayde wrote:

"You deserve ALLLLLL the love babe🥰♥️🙏🏽 Look at God!"

@nyashan3 said:

"❤️❤️❤️AS someone that lives in Plettenberg Bay Thank You For Visiting ❤️❤️❤️"

@masterpiecesiya wrote:

"The love u deserve Auntie Mooz😍😍😍"

@snowk_for_real added:

"I love this for you, kesana😍😍🔥"

@fency_fen wrote:

"Omg this is so beautiful - where is this place?"

@okay.kayise said:

"The most beautiful & selfless woman. ❤️🙌🔥"

