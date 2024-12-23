The South African rapper and songwriter Kwesta recently showed some love for his wife

The Piano Love actor recently showed off his beautiful wifey, Yolanda Vilakazi, on social media

The picture of the star and his woman was posted by the news and gossip page MDNews

Kwesta showed off his wifey Yolanda. Image: @kwestadakar

One thing about Kwesta and his wife, Yolanda, is that they know how to love each other loudly.

Kwesta shows off his wifey

Social media has been buzzing as Kwesta and Yolanda made headlines once again after they celebrated 14 years of them being together.

On the news and gossip page, MDNews posted a cute picture of the couple on their Twitter (X) page.

See the picture below:

Netizens compliment the couple

Shortly after the picture was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with complimentary messages, and some weren't impressed by the photo. Here's what they had to say:

@zulukingdom77 said:

"Beautiful power couple."

@MarumoMashigo complimented:

"Beautiful and handsome couple."

@MA_ZULU_ wrote:

"He’s a happy man."

@jaytcoza commented:

"I honestly love this couple."

@TebogoMich531 mentioned:

"To us who will never reach this level of love yah neh."

@crystal_twts responded:

"Such a beautiful family! Their vibes are unmatched!"

Who is Kwesta

Kwesta, also known as Senzo Mfundo Vilakazi, was born on 11 August 1988 in Katlehong, Gauteng, a township also known as K1.

At 15, he and his friends formed a rap group called Ghetto Fellaz in 2003. He is currently signed to his own independent media company, RapLyf Records, with co-founder Kid X.

Kwesta's daughters to launch their new business soon

Briefly News previously reported that South African rapper Kwesta and his wife gave birth to intelligent children as they embarked on their entrepreneurial journey as young kids.

The Mzansi rapper sure is a proud father of two beautiful girls, as his bundles of joy recently shared their new business move on social media. The Piano Love star's daughters announced on their social media page that they will launch their new business soon. In the post, Kenya Elihle Vilakaz and Khai Asemahle Vilakazi shared that their business will sell kids' apparel and accessories. Their brand is set to launch on Tuesday, 1 October 2024.

